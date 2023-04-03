The Cody boys soccer team put the pressure on early and often in a pair of big conference victories last week.
Playing as the home team in Powell thanks to some snowy spring weather, No. 3 ranked Cody (3-1, 3-0) took down Lyman 9-0 on Thursday and Mountain View 5-1 on Friday to solidify its place in the standings as it works its way to meat of the schedule.
Matt Nelson scored the first of his three goals less than five minutes into the game on Thursday, and added his second on a rocket shot from 15 yards out 10 minutes later to put the Broncs up 2-0 against Lyman .
He then found a streaking Grady McCarten moments later, who sent one in on his own rebound to make it 3-0 Broncs as Cody dominated the opening minutes.
“I liked how we kept being aggressive and forcing a lot of the action on offense,” coach Randy Rockey said. “We have a lot of options to go to this year on offense and we it helps to get everyone involved.”
Tade Geving tapped in a corner kick from Kam Niemann in the 36th minute to make it 4-0 Broncs, and Carter Gail cleaned up a bouncing ball in front of the goal to send it home and make it 5-0 Cody in the 38th.
Going against a stiff breeze in the second half, Nelson again put a couple of moves on and sent one home from long range to make it 6-0 Broncs in the 51st minute.
In the 62nd minute, Colby Balyo faked out a pair of defenders and send one home from around 10 yards out.
“We have a lot of guys who are contributing all over the field,” Rockey said. “We are scoring the kinds of goals we should be scoring in getting these wins.”
With the Broncs continuing to keep the action on the Lyman side of the field, Gail centered a shot that Niemann streaked in and scored on, and Balyo followed that up with a shot from 15 yards out with 7 seconds remaining to finish up a convincing win 9-0.
“I like the way we kept up the intensity until the very end of both games,” Rockey said. “I think we had something like 40 shots on goal and they kept that up until the final seconds.”
Mountain View’s game plan on Friday was apparent from the outset as they triple-teamed Nelson early every time he got a foot on the ball.
With just over 26 minutes to go in the first half, however, Connor Moss and McCarten put together a little two-man game, and McCarten sent one home to make it 1-0 Broncs.
Balyo found Nelson a few minutes later as again the Mountain View defense collapsed on him, but Nelson still shook a pair of defenders to find the back of the net from 20 yards out to make it 2-0 Broncs.
Ten minutes into the second half, Gail got a call and sent home a penalty shot to make it 3-0 Broncs.
Just a minute later Nelson did what he does, putting the moves on a pair of defenders and leaving them helpless as he found the back of the net to make it 4-0 Broncs.
The Buffaloes answered to draw to within 4-1 midway through the second half, but Nelson would draw a crowd once again in the 60th minute and find an open Wilkins Radakovich to make it 5-1 Broncs for the final score.
The Broncs will look to expand on their two-game win streak as they host No. 2 ranked Powell on April 12 at Spike Vannoy Field. Game time is scheduled for 4 p.m.
Snow is anticipated for early in the week, so Tuesday’s game may be postponed.
