I owned my first revolver when I was about 12 years old, a used Ruger .22. By then, I’d been working after school for over three years and had even bought my first bicycle, a deluxe model Schwinn with red paint and lots of chrome. Like everything else I owned by that time, I’d paid for it myself.
Allow me to digress. At age nine, my stepfather, whom I still revere, took me out of earshot of my mom and told me, “I’ll put food on the table and give you a place to sleep. If you want anything else, you’ll have to earn the money to pay for it.” I think he was really trying to force me to run away from home or, cutting him some slack, maybe just trying to acquaint me with the realities of life in a poor household. If it was the first, it didn’t work.
I got a job, jobs really, and proceeded to buy what I wanted and what I needed. So maybe Dad did me a favor.
Regardless, that revolver was a well-used version of the then new, .22-caliber Single-Six model, a single-action revolver from Ruger. For you Ruger connoisseurs out there, it wasn’t a flat-gate. I loved that revolver. Learned to draw it quite fast, like the cowboys on TV and became quite accurate with it. But owning it, until the adults in my world found out and took it away, taught me one of life’s immutable lessons. That being, buying ammunition for practice was second only to having a high-maintenance girlfriend as far as expenses went. Even at 35 cents for a box of 50 long rifle cartridges. A box didn’t last all that long either.
Anyway, that little life slice probably explains my preference for Bill Ruger’s revolvers and that company’s firearms in general. The original revolver models were basically copies of Sam Colt’s offspring with the exception of Ruger having replaced the flat springs used in most single action revolver and Colt’s copies, with music wire coil springs that could conceivably last forever. Well, that and adjustable rear sights that were as close to indestructible as one could design for a lightweight handgun.
In a word, Rugers were fail-safe or given a 10-year-old boy didn’t get hold of one, virtually indestructible. Since they were close copies of Sam Colt’s pride and joy, they all had four clicks when the hammer was cocked. Allegedly, Colt enthusiasts declared those clicks spelled out C-O-L-T. That doesn’t work with Ruger. Not enough clicks.
But soon enough, there was trouble in paradise. Most of the old guys who shot a single-action revolver of the older Colt’s design understood that although the cylinder was chambered for six cartridges, savvy pistoleros only loaded five rounds unless they were expecting trouble. Loaded with six rounds, a single-action firing pin rested on the primer of the round in the cylinder beneath the hammer. A sharp blow to the hammer can set it off, firing the piece.
The solution was even simpler than the problem. Only load five rounds, effectively making your six shooter revolver into a five shooter and rest the hammer on the empty chamber. Which many did, but some didn’t, making the problem one that needed an answer for those folks with a lower-wattage bulb in their brain.
Bill Ruger was an engineer, took firearms safety seriously and designed into his revolvers what was considered at the time a revolutionary new concept to convert a five shooter back to the six shooter it was supposed to be. He designed a transfer bar hammer/firing pin mechanism for his revolvers. It being a modified hammer face and a piece of steel that when the trigger was pulled all the way back, rose up between the hammer and the frame mounted firing pin, making the connection allowing the firing pin to strike the cartridge, allowing the gun to go off. Without that piece of steel between the firing pin and the hammer face, the modified hammer couldn’t contact the firing pin. Problem solved. Except it resulted in rough and slushy trigger pull.
All of the magazines with gun writers hailed Bill Ruger as a genius. He wasn’t. He stole the idea. Now for the rest of the story.
Way back during the advent of cartridge-firing revolvers, some dim bulb in the U.S. Navy dropped his issue double-action revolver on the deck of his ship and it went off, killing him. Or so the story goes. Of course, outrage followed. Something simply had to be done. Sailors were too expensive to let them go around accidentally, or otherwise, killing themselves.
Not long after some bright bulb working for Iver-Johnson designed the first transfer bar design that actually worked. Advertised as the “Hammer the hammer” principle, Iver-Johnson’s advertisements showed the hammer of their double-action revolver purposefully being smacked with a hammer with no negative results. The hammer would break before the revolver would fire.
Ruger’s engineers simply took a principle that many major manufacturers of double actions had been using for years and adapted it to their single-action revolvers. Initially, it caused a bit of a rhubarb from purists as a departure from tradition. Even more importantly, it gave those fine pistols a lousy trigger that only the most gifted of gunsmiths could turn into a decent trigger. Ruger and company never seemed to mind that all of their fine revolvers had a lousy trigger, claiming it was as good as it gets. Regardless, revolvers with lousy triggers are very hard to shoot accurately.
Anyway, early Ruger model single action transfer bar trigger models were honed and tweaked and still hard to shoot well. It’s all in the trigger, at least for me. The situation with Ruger was curious because, during the late 1980s or early 1990s, Beretta came out with their version of the cowboy revolver, the Stampede. It also had a transfer bar mechanism similar to Ruger’s and the ones I shot had as sweet a factory trigger as any reworked Colt single action.
Even now, when I wind up with a new Ruger single action, the first thing I do after a preliminary acquaintance with it, is to take it over to one of the best pistol, (as in revolver) smiths I know and have that trigger tweaked and the revolver tuned up to where I can enjoy shooting it. You’d think that after all these years of producing and marketing their product, firms like Ruger would send them out with a decent trigger.
For my personal use, I prefer a trigger that goes off when I want to. That usually means a pull weight of around three pounds or a bit less. Yes, there are “experts” who claim the trigger pull weight should never be less than the loaded weight of the handgun in question. And there are those who mandate a “New York” trigger on service handguns, (that’s a very heavy trigger pull) simply to avoid accidental, nervous discharges from police and such).
As far as light trigger pulls being dangerous, I refer to the story about the old Texas Ranger and the newbie firearms instructor. Seems like the old ranger being a bit long in the tooth and wide in the waist, simply stuffed his 1911 .45 Colts government model automatic into his belt, Mexican Carry style, cocked and locked. (Means hammer at full cock, with all safeties on, as it was designed to be used.)
The younger firearms instructor approached the old ranger and asked him rather pointedly, “Isn’t that dangerous?” To which the old Ranger replied, “Sonnie, if the da--ed thing wasn’t dangerous, I wouldn’t be carrying it.” I concur!
