The Cody High School track and field athletes got their first taste of competition of the season on Saturday at the Jerry Campbell Invitational in Buffalo, one of 13 teams and nearly 750 entrants at the meet.
The Fillies finished fifth and the Broncs fourth. Both teams combined to finish fourth behind Sheridan, Thunder Basin and Powell, respectively.
“The weather was good and we got to kind of try out some new things,” coach Bret Engdahl said. “We just wanted to go out and try to put kids in position to be successful. We have a lot of new kids trying to see where they fit and what they can do.”
Fillies
On the girls side there wasn’t much mystery as to where sophomore Ada Nelson would fit, as she finished first in the 800 meter in 2 minutes, 24.80 seconds and was part of a first place 4x400 relay team along with Mekenzie Clark, Ava Stafford and Taylen Stinson.
“It was a big meet and there were a lot of teams there,” Nelson said. “As nervous as I get for my events I always end up having fun racing.”
For a number of Fillies the meet was a first in many respects, either a first high school meet or the first chance to try out new events.
In freshman Allie Broussard’s first high school meet, she made the leap from middle school and landed sixth in the high jump clearing 4 feet, 7 inches.
She also finished 12th in the long jump with a 14-03.25 and had a solid performance in the 100 meter to take fifth in 13.65.
“Allie went in and high jumped and made a bunch of bars which was good to see,” coach Bret Engdahl said.
Senior Lake Harrison ran to fourth in the 100 before picking up where she left off last year in the high jump, clearing 4-09 for second.
She also will look to make her mark in the grueling 300 meter hurdles.
“It was her idea to give them a try,” Engdahl said. “This was her first 300 hurdles so she is just feeling it out a little bit.”
A fifth place finish in 51.16 looked to be a solid start in one of the most exhausting events on the track.
In the 1,600, it was Mekenzie Clark getting off to a strong start, leading nearly the entire way before getting out-kicked at the finish.
“She sprinted by me in the last 5 meters of the race,” Clark said. “I was also close to my teammate Taylen Stinson the whole way.”
Stinson finished fourth in 5:39.18.
“That was a huge PR for Mekenzie,” Engdahl said. “She has been really good in the past, but she just went out and took that race over.”
In her triple jump debut, Hayley Pearson-Horner looked like a veteran, landing an attempt of 30-10.50 for a tie for fourth.
“That is a pretty good start for her,” Engdahl said.
Broncs
For the Broncs things couldn’t have started out much better for high jumper Robby Porter as he started out the year with a personal record.
The junior cleared 6-04 to take the top spot in the event, 4 inches higher than his previous record.
“That is a personal record,” Porter said. “I thought I would clear 6 foot.”
In just his second official season of track and field, it should be a sign of good things to come.
“He is relatively new to the sport and he was just a heel kick away from being a 6 foot, 6 inch high jumper,” Engdahl said. “He had a heck of a day.”
In only the first meet of the season, junior Charlie Hulbert is on track to break his own person record in the 3,200 run.
He finished first in 11:11.40.
“There was a lot of moving around in places in that race,” Hulbert said. “I was definitely a little in back there at the start and slowly worked my way through the packs.”
After the first mile, Hulbert was able to make his move.
“Midway through I think I was in third with a couple of kids ahead of me and they kind of died off,” Hulbert said. “After that I kind of took the position.”
After taking a little time over spring break to get healthy, Nathan Wilson broke out for third in the 100 meter and fifth in the 400.
“Nathan has been running really well, so we were all pleased with his performances this weekend,” Engdahl said.
Graidin Arnold got off to a fast start to the season with a third place finish in the 300 hurdles in 41.34 and eighth place finish in the 110 hurdles.
“That 300 hurdle time was a personal record and qualified him for state,” Engdahl said. “It is kind of huge for the first meet of the season. It takes the pressure off so they can have a little fun.”
Senior David Juergens ran to third in the mile in 4:47.23 after an eighth place finish in the 800 in 2:11.97.
Sophomore A.J. Baustert set his own PR in the 100 dash in 11.75 and cleared 12-00.00 in the pole vault for fourth.
The 4x100 relay team was missing junior Luke Talich due to illness, but still had a leg up and was looking strong.
“We replaced Luke with Drew Trotter and he tweaked his hammy pretty good in his first 50 meters when we were up by 20 meters on Campbell County,” Engdahl said. “We ended up getting beat by our freshmen boys, but we were looking good.”
Trotter went on to have his best performance ever in the shot put, finishing with a throw of 47-00, a PR by 5 feet.
“It was a great first meet and we are pretty excited about it,” Engdahl said. “We will get together an shuffle some things around and look forward to going to Powell.”
Cody will head to Powell on Saturday. Meet time is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.
Jerry Campbell
Invitational
Saturday at Buffalo
Girls varsity
Team scores: 1. Sheridan 144. 2. Thunder Basin 114.20. 3. Campbell County 85.70. 4. Powell 80.90. 5. Cody 76. 6. Buffalo 65. 7. Worland 43. 8. Douglas 30. 9. Sundance 15. 10. Big Horn 12. 11. Moorcroft 11. 12. Upton 10.50. 13. Lovell 7.70.
100 meter dash: 4. Lake Harrison, 13.48. 5. Allie Broussard, 13.65. 24. Hayley Peason-Horner, 14.37. 39. Jazlyn Waltari, 14.76. 84. Avonte Benedict, 16.12.
200 meter dash: 42. Samantha Struemke, 31.68. 65. Emilia Medina, 33.93. 71. Benedict, 34.72. 80. Greta Morgenweck, 36.89.
400 meter dash: 7. Ava Stafford, 1:06.48. 24. Morgenweck, 1:21.36.
800 meter run: 1. Ada Nelson, 2:24.80. 10. Zelma Rudd, 2:45.49.
1600 meter run: 2. Mekenzie Clark, 5:36.56. 4. Taylen Stinson, 5:39.18. 11. Zelma Rudd, 6:07.36.
100 meter hurdles: 12. Isabel Taylor, 18.69. 28. Waltari, 20.73. 32. Benedict, 22.09. 34. Medina, 22.40.
300 meter hurdles: 5. Harrison, 51.16. 15. Taylor, 55.60.
4x400 meter relay: 3. Cody A (Harrison, Clark, Nelson, Stinson), 4:14.81. 7. Cody B (Stafford, Rainey Powell, Taylor, Rudd), 4:37.70.
4x800 meter relay: 1. Cody (Nelson, Clark, Stafford, Stinson), 9:53.53.
High jump: 2. Harrison, 4-09. 6. Broussard, 4-07.00. 17. Powell, 4-03.00.
Pole vault: 4. Hailey Holeman, 9-01. 8. Kelsey Pomajzl, 8-01. 16. Lauren Siebert, 6-07.
Long jump: 12. Broussard, 14-03.25. 13. Pearson-Horner, 14-02.50. 26. Powell, 12-11.50. 56. Danielle Lipe, 10-10.50.
Triple jump: T4. Pearson-Horner, 30-10.50.
Shot put: T17. Ella Boltz, 30-00. 25. Laura Phillips, 28-07.50. 33. Rachel Williams, 26-11. 54. Emily Hecker, 22-11. 57. Gabby Sanchez, 21-11.
Discus: 15. Boltz, 89-07. 19. Hecker, 82-04. Phillips, 76-05. 52. Williams, 61-01. 65. Sanchez, 52-11.
Boys
Team scores: 1. Sheridan 95. 2. Powell 87.25. 3. Worland 77. 4. Cody 73.50. 5. Douglas 72. 6. Thunder Basin 61. 7. Big Horn 49. 7. Lovell 49. 9. Campbell County 44. 10. Buffalo 38. 11. Upton 25.25. 12. Sundance 13. 13. Moorcroft 8.
100 meter dash: 3. Nathan Wilson, 11.58. 6. A.J. Baustert 11.75. 9. Dillon Brost, 11.94. 17. Blake Beardall, 12.09.26. Robby Porter, 12.34. 34. Maddox Ball, 12.44. 35. Trey Smith, 12.45. 42. Logan Class, 12.53. T45. Isaac Ellsbury, 12.58. 48. Jacob Ball, 12.61. 58. Drew Trotter, 12.70. 63. Keegan Hensley, 12.86. 73. Jace Grant, 12.95. T74. Chase Hatch, 12.96. 82. Miles Hensley, 13.09. 85. Warren Sorensen, 13.22. T91. Abel Cordero. 99. Ray Carter, 13.51. 105. Jarom Beardall, 13.62. T112. Killian Marroquin, 13.84. T123. Andrew Cline, 14.33. 133. Nic Rogers, 16.30.
200 meter dash: 9. Brost, 24.56. 15. B. Beardall, 24.93. 23. Ball, 25.57. 26. Class, 25.62. 39. Jacob Ball, 26.22. 59. Kaden Clark, 26.96. J. Beardall, 27.13. 68. M. Hensley, 27.35. 80. Micah Grant, 28.10. 84. Logan Bogardus, 28.34. 93. Marroquin, 29.10. 96. Aaron Trotter, 29.87.
400 meter dash: 5. Nathan Wilson, 52.47. 27. Sorensen, 1:02.23. 30. Bogardus, 1:03.62.
800 meter run: 9. David Juergens, 2:11.97. 10. Ian Graham, 2:12.40. 12. Ben Stewart, 2:13.91. 34. Kyle Graham, 2:30.67. 35. Randall Nielson, 2:30.90.
1600 meter run: 3. Juergens, 4:47.23. 7. Charlie Hulbert, 5:05.85. 27. Nielson, 5:35.04. 30. K. Graham, 5:40.92.
3200 meter run: 1. Hulbert, 11:11.40. 5. Nielson, 11:26.22.
110 meter hurdles: 8. Graidin Arnold, 17.23. 20. M. Hensley, 20.03. 28. M. Grant, 21.33. 30. A. Trotter, 21.95.
300 meter hurdles: 3. Arnold, 41.34. 18. Ben Hogan, 47.29. 32. A. Trotter, 55.80.
4x100 meter relay: 7. Cody B (Jacob Ball, M. Ball, Hatch, Smith), 47.80. 11. Cody A (B. Beardall. Wilson, Brost, Drew Trotter), 48.43.
4x400 meter relay: 7. Cody A (Ian Graham, Stewart, Kash Merritt, Arnold), 3:46.08.
4x800 meter relay: 2. Cody (Merritt, Stewart, Nielson, I. Graham), 8:53.44.
High jump: 1. Porter, 6-04.00. T11. B. Beardall, 5-8.00. T11. Ball, 5-8.00.
Pole vault: 4. Brost, 12-00. T8. M. Grant, 10-00. T8. Kaden Clark. T22. Cordero, 8-00. T27. Carter Ray, 7-00.
Long jump: 15. Smith, 18-02.50. 18. Hatch, 18-00. 27. Ben Hogan, 17-03. T38. Andrew Cline, 16-02.50. 57. Bogardus, 14-11. 63. Damien McColl, 14-04.
Triple jump: T11. J. Beardall, 36-03.50.
Shot put: 5. Drew Trotter, 47-00.00. 18. Jonny Williams, 39-09.00. 37. A.J. Baustert, 35-10.00. 38. K. Hensley, 35-09.00. T43. Class, 33-11.00. T43. J. Grant, 33-11.00. 52. Wyatt Barton, 32-03.00. 69. Barrett George, 28-05.00. 89. Marroquin, 20-9.00.
Discus: 18. Class, 109-00. 24. Baustert, 104-02. 33. Jonny Williams, 97-03. T34. K. Hensley, 97-01. 48. Barton, 88-11. 49. George, 88-06. 66. J. Grant, 77-01. 90. Marroquin, 48-00.
Combined team scores: 1. Sheridan 239. 2. Thunder Basin 175.20. 3. Powell 168.15. 4. Cody 149.50. 5. Campbell County 129.70. 6. Worland 120. 7. Buffalo 103. Douglas 102. Big Horn 61. Lovell 56.70. 11. Upton 35.75. 12. Sundance 28. 13. Moorcroft 19.
