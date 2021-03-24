The Cody Middle School swim team finished second during the Cody Invitational on Feb. 26.
Cody finished with 478 points. Riverton took first with 499.5, Worland third (357), Powell fourth (340) and Lovell fifth (211.5).
Results are listed.
Cody Invitational
Girls
200 yard free - 3. Mercedes Jackson 2:43.45, 4. Presley Bray 2:49.60, 8. Lily O’Connell 3:02.62, 9. Callie Christiansen 3:05.63 4.
100 yard IM - 1. Lillie Kirkham 1:12.52, 3. Greta Morganweck 1:20.76, 7. Lily Hogan 1:25.48.
50 yard free - 2. Louella Cornell 31.41, 4. Brynn Croft 35.81, 22. Kylee Silva 45.51, 23. Temperance Hansen 46.01, 32. Isabelle Claus 51.81, 46. Sylie Black 2:10.11.
50 yard backstroke - 1. Eliana Hopkin 36.64, 25. Aubree Sperry 1:06.59, 28. Sariah Hansen 1:30.89, 29. Black 2:03.46.
50 yard fly - 1. Kirkham 33.15, 4. Bray 39.46, 6. Eliza Spencer 43.42.
100 yard free - 5. Morganweck 1:10.20, 10. Croft 1:25.54, 20. Mia Broussard 1:51.40, 21. Silva 1:54.25, 23. Hansen 1:58.08, 24. Bella Beachler 1:58.30, 27. Sperry 2:09.75, 28. Isabelle Claus 2:14.69.
100 yard back - 2. Hopkin 1:20.64, 8. Christiansen 1:35.81, 10. Cornell 1:38.54.
50 yard breast - 2. Hogan 42.05, 4. Spencer 45.70, 5. Jackson 46.06, 10. Madeline Weed 50.80.
Boys
200 yard free - 3. Owen Foley 2:47.24, 4. Andrew Moretti 2:59.99, 5. Samuel Killpack 3:04.16.
100 yard IM - 1. Bradley McKenzie 1:10.30, 6. Lucas Stewart 1:27.03.
50 yard free - 5. Ben Stewart 31.27, 8. Isaac Woods 34.84 5, 9. Caleb Kingston 38.15, 17. Orrin Couture 50.92, 18. Carter Fales 52.66.
50 yard backstroke - 2. Gunnar Pedersen 47.00.
1 meter diving - 4. Bryson Laing 75.95, 5. Garrett Lennon 72.00.
50 yard fly - 1. Ben Stewart 33.76, 5. Emi Vizcaino 47.22.
100 yard free - 8. Kingston 1:31.95, 11. Laing 1:39.88, 15. Fales 1:55.77, 16. Couture 2:02.03.
100 yard back - 3. Foley 1:25.06, 7. Moretti 1:41.68.
50 yard breast - 1. McKenzie 33.85, 4. Lucas Stewart 44.68, 6. Killpack 46.88, 7. Pedersen 47.08.
Mixed
200 yard medley relay - 1. CMS A (Hopkin, McKenzie, Kirkham, Morganweck) 2:11.98, 5. CMS B (Foley, Spencer, Ben Stewart, Vizcaino) 2:29.05, 10. CMS C (Laing, Jackson, Bray, Woods) 2:42.27, 12. CMS D (Pedersen, Weed, Hogan, Lennon) 2:52.04, 16. CMS E (Silva, Killpack, Lucas Stewart, Sperry) 3:20.26.
200 yard free relay - 2. CMS A (Hopkin, Ben Stewart, Kirkham, McKenzie) 2:02.72, 6. CMS B (Morganweck, Foley, Bray, Hogan) 2:08.64, 10. CMS E (Cornell, Lucas Stewart, Croft, Laing) 2:19.08, 13. CMS C (Moretti, O’Connell, Vizcaino, Christiansen) 2:23.86, 21. CMS F (Silva, Couture, Kingston, Claus) 3:19.73, 23. CMS D (Beachler, Fales, Broussard, Sperry) 3:26.69.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.