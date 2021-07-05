More than 1,100 cowboys and cowgirls competed at the 102nd annual Cody Stampede Rodeo for more than $300,000 in prize money, with most winners hitting higher scores and faster times than last year.
Before Sunday’s final competition, announcer Boyd Polhamus explained the adversity the contestants were facing.
“When we’re looking at these kinds of scores ... what that means is every contestant has to give it their all,” he said.
Many of the contestants did that all week, happy to be back to a normal Cody Stampede.
In bull riding, Braden Richardson, of Jasper, Texas, rode County Jail for 93 points Friday.
“I’m wore out, but it feels great too,” he said. “I didn’t look to see what bull I had until today. I was really excited.”
Richardson entered the rodeo ranked 38th in the world standings, having earned $14,707 through the first half of the season. He added $5,584 in Cody.
Wade Sundell of Boxholm, Iowa, held on for a raucous ride on the final bucking horse of the night in saddle bronc to secure a 90 and a tie for the top spot with Mitch Pollock of Winnemucca, Nev.
Sundell’s win came two years after a bad crash at a California rodeo lacerated his liver and put him in the ICU for months, it became a signature ride in what he said had been an “all right year.”
“This one puts the icing on the cake,” he said. “There’s no better way to celebrate the Fourth of July than with a 90, and to do it in Cody.”
Tuf Cooper, of Decatur, Texas, got to celebrate a win in Cody for the second consecutive year when he defended his tie-down title with an 8.3. He said it helped to be near the end of the event, knowing he had to beat 8.4 for the win.
“The goal was to get a good check today and if I got a good dancing partner, I could win,” he said.
He walked away with a $10,671 payout.
Now, like many of the other cowboys, he has a few days off after a hectic Cowboy Christmas week. To celebrate, he said he may stay for the Cody Nite Rodeo to let his buddy compete. And he may just climb Cedar Mountain.
“I’ve always wanted to climb that mountain,” he said.
Caleb Bennett, of Corvalis, Mont. (91.5 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Gun Fire) won bareback.
Barrel racer Emily Miller-Beisel of Weatherford, Okla., and her horse Chongo hit 17.03 seconds for the fastest time, and steer roper Corey Ross of Liberty Hill, Texas, won his event in 11.4 seconds.
Top steer wrestler Jacob Talley, of Keatchie, La. won his signature event in 3.4 seconds.
Clay Tryan, of Billings and Jake Long, of Coffeyville, Kan., won team roping in 4 seconds. Tryan, a three-time world champion header, had competed here nearly every year since he joined the PRCA, but had yet to leave here with the win until this year.
All-around cowboy was Taylor Santos, of Creston, Calif., who won $5,617, including a tie for fourth in tie-down roping. He also competed in steer roping.
Final results
Bareback riding: 1, Caleb Bennett, Corvalis, Mont., 91.5 points on Frontier rodeo’s Gun Fire, $5,756. 2, Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif., 90, $4,405. 3, Mason Clements, Spanish Fork, Utah, 86.5, $2,107. 5, Richmond Champion, Stevensville, Mont., 85, $1,341. 6, Seth Hardwick, Ranchester, Wyo., 84.5, $958. 7, Taylor Broussard, Estherwood, La., 84, $766. 6, Will Lowe, Amarillo, Texas, 83, $575.
Steer wrestling: 1, Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La., 3.4 seconds, $6,269. 2, (tie) Caden Camp, Belgrade, Mont., and Zack Jongbloed, Kinder, La., 3.6 and $5,279 each. 4, Gage Hesse, Keenesburg, Colo., 3.9, $4,289. 5, Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D.; Joe Wilson, Martin, S.D.; and Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas; 4.0 and $2,989 each. 8, (tie) Tucker Allen, Oak View, Calif.; Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss.; Baxtor Roche, Tremonton, Utah; and Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif.; 4.2, $742.
Team roping: 1, Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont., and Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan., 4.0 seconds, $7,640. 2, Dustin Egusquiza, Marianna, Fla., and Travis Graves, Jay, Okla., 4.1, $6,835. 3, (tie) Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla., and Ross Ashford, Lott, Texas; Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz., and Paden Bray, Stephenville, Texas; and Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif., and Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas, 4.2 and $5,227 each. 6, Britt Smith and Jake Smith, Broken Bow, Okla., 4.3, $3,619. 76, Jake Clay, Spulpa, Okla., and Rance Doyal, Harshorn, Okla., 4.1, $2,815; 8, (tie) Jr. Dees, Aurora, S.D., and Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz.; Jaxson Tucker, Statesville, N.C., and Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas; and Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga., and Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prude, Brazil; 4.5, $1,206.
Saddle bronc riding: 1, (tie) Mitch Pollock on Frontier Rodeo’s Maple Leaf and Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa on C5 Rodeo;s Kitty Whistle, 90 points and $4,907 each. 3, (tie) Sage Newman, Melstone, Mont., and K’s Thomson, Lundbreck, Alberta, 88 and $2,593. 5, (tie) Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo., and Shorty Garrett, Eagle Butte, S.D., 87.5, $1,111. 7, Jake Watson, Hudson’s Hope, British Columbia, 86, $741. 8, Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah, 85, $556.
Breakaway roping: 1, Jayme Marcrum, Springtown, Texas, 2.0 seconds, $3,845. 2, Cheyanne Guillory, Gainesville, Texas, 2.1, $3,076. 3, (tie) Sawyer Gilbert, Buffalo, S.D., and Hope Thompson, Abilene, Texas, 2.3 and $2,211 each. 7, Sloan Anderson, Whitehorse, S.D., 2.6, $961. 8, (tie) Kayelen Helton, Stephenville, Texas; Tracey Bolich, Belgrade, Mont., and Megan Burbidge, Tremonton, Utah,; 2.9, $769. 11, Sarah Verheist, Pryor, Mont., 3.0, $577. 12, (tie) lari Dee Guy, Abilene, Texas; Abbie Medlin, Tatum, N.M., and Anna Callaway, Billings, Mont., 3.1, $384. 15, Kelsie Chace, Dublin, Texas, 3.2, 4192.
Tie-down roping: 1, Tuf Case Cooper, Decatur, Texas, 8.3 seconds, $10,671. 2, Kyle Lucas, Carstairs, Alberta, and Blake Chauvin, Raceland, La., 8.4 seconds and $8,986 each. 4, (tie) Taylor Santos, Creston, Calif.; Cody McCartney, Ottowa Lake, Mich.; Michael Pederson, Hermiston, Ore.; and Andrew Burks, Kiln, Miss.; 8.5, $5,617. 8, J. Cody Jones, Ukiah, Calif., 8.6, $2,808. 9, Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas; Ryan Thibodeaux, Stephenville, Texas; and Adam Gray, Seymour, Texas, 8.7, $749.
Barrel racing: 1, Emily Miller-Beisel, Weatherford, Okla., 17.03 seconds, $10,124. 2, Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas, 17.05, $8,099. 3, Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas, 17.24, $6,580. 4, Cheyenne Wimberley, Stephenville, Texas, 17.25, $5,062. 5, (tie) Sabra O’Quinn, Ocala, Fla., and Dona Kay Rule, Minco, Okla., 17.31, $3,543 each. 7, Wenda Johnson, Pawhuska, Okla., 17.32, $2,531. 8, Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D., 17.35, $2,278. 9, (tie0 Jill Wilson, Snyder, Texas, and Ericka Nelson, Lake City, Fla., 17.40, $1,898. 11, Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif., 17.42, $1,519. 12, Shali Lord, Lamar, Colo., 17.43, $1,265. 13, Jordon Briggs, Chilton, Texas, 17.45, %1,012. 14, Meka Farr, Honeyville, Utah, 17.46, $759. 15, Jackie Ganter, Abilene, Texas, 17.46, $506.
Bull riding: 1, Braden Richardson, Jasper, Texas, 93 points on Frontier Rodeo’s County Jail, $5,584. 2, Jordan Wacey Spears, Redding, Calif., 91, $4,281. 3, J.B. Mauney, Cotulla, Texas, 90.5, $3,164. 4, (tie) Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah, and Koby Radley, Montpelier, La., 88.5 points each., Ariz., 85, $1,675. 6, Creek Young, Fort Scott, Kan., 87, $931. 7, (tie) Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont., and Trey Kimzey, Strong City, Okla., 86, $651.
