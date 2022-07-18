The Cody Cubs will look to shake off a rocky end to the regular season as they head to Green River this week for the West “A” Legion District Tournament July 18-20 in Green River.
After locking up the No. 1 seed in the division and receiving a first-round bye, the Cubs were scheduled to take on the winner of Monday’s matchup between Lovell and Green River at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
The Cubs finished the regular season 28-19-1 after falling to Powell in a pair of matchups last week, and tying with the Billings Expos 6-6 in a weather-shortened game last Wednesday.
“The team is kind of down from the last losses,” Cody’s Trey Thomasson said. “But we know what we need to do to not let that happen again. We just need to come together as a team and get things done.”
The Expos posted four runs in the top of the first before the Cubs answered with two of their own in the bottom half of the inning last Wednesday.
Thomasson scored on an error after a single and a stolen base.
Jace Jarrett drove in Jack Schroeder on a sacrifice fly to make it 4-2 heading into the second.
“That was just an odd game,” coach Bart Grenz said. “It was a late start and with the weather rolling in, we just never got a good flow going.”
Cody answered another Expos run with a pair of its own in the bottom of the third.
Jarrett hammered a triple to center to score Dominic Phillips.
William Duke drove in Jarrett on a sacrifice fly to score Jarrett.
“We have a lot of guys that can find ways to get on base, whether it’s by hits or errors or walks, we seem to have a really good approach right now at the plate,” Grenz said. “The kids should have a lot of confidence.”
The Cubs again answered an Expos run in the bottom of the seventh, as a single from Jarrett ended up scoring Schroeder, and Phillips scored on a wild pitch to tie things up at 6-6.
What was supposed to be one nine-inning game was called after the seventh as the rain rolled in.
Jarrett finished the day with the single and the triple, three RBIs and scored a run.
Phillips added a single and a double and scored twice.
Ben Reinker went 1 for 2 with a walk.
Cody stole nine bases in seven innings led by Schroeder with three.
“We just need to come ready to play at districts,” Schroeder said. “We need to play with enthusiasm, act like we want to be there and play hard.”
He leads the Cubs with a .376 average and eight home runs as the post-season gets underway.
Thomasson continues his hot streak and the plate, batting .338 heading into Districts.
“Ever since that Fourth of July weekend and going to the batting cages a few times, I just started hitting the ball well,” Thomasson said. “I just started staying back more and letting the ball come to me.”
Riverton secured the other No. 1 seed at districts, and they earned a first-round bye as well.
“We’re not going into districts thinking we need to beat everyone and prove something to ourselves,” Thomasson said. “We need to beat everyone just to kind of get them feeling down. We are going in with high spirits and want to win those games against teams we know we can beat.”
Winning the district tournament and a top seed will just be one more advantage for the Cubs at state, as they will enjoy the familiar confines of Milward Simpson Field as they host the state tournament.
“We obviously want to play our hardest and get the best seed for state,” Schroeder said. “You always want to go into districts and state with confidence, and I think I have that confidence in myself as well as my teammates.”
The Cubs will have a much tougher road in Green River than was initially anticipated, as standout pitcher, slugger and fielder Trey Schroeder will continue to sit out with a hand injury.
He should be ready to go for state.
“Right now, we don’t know who we play in our first game, so we are kind of waiting to see how the tournament is going through the first three games,” Grenz said. “But we like all of our kids. We think they all bring something to the table, all seem very positive, root for each other and play well together.”
