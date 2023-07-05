For what it’s worth, it’s the next to last weekend in May as I write this. Sandi and I have just returned from a trip up Cooke City for lunch at the Bistro Cafe. A delightful little cafe and watering stop with the waitress chores well handled by two young Thai-American ladies. Delightful service, good burgers and a chance to get out of the house. Saw several deer and a herd of cow elk, probably about to calve out. What more could a body ask for in a short day trip?

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.