For what it’s worth, it’s the next to last weekend in May as I write this. Sandi and I have just returned from a trip up Cooke City for lunch at the Bistro Cafe. A delightful little cafe and watering stop with the waitress chores well handled by two young Thai-American ladies. Delightful service, good burgers and a chance to get out of the house. Saw several deer and a herd of cow elk, probably about to calve out. What more could a body ask for in a short day trip?
I suppose one reason it felt good to get out is that I’ve been battling migraines and vertigo for the last three weeks, so I finally felt like doing something other than shopping for groceries. Sandi keeps asking why don’t I go to the VA about the condition, which is perpetual and recurring. I have to refresh her memory that, on at least three recent occasions (in the last 10 years or so) I did, and they claimed they couldn’t find any problems. Or rather, they MRIed my cranium and brain space and then declared there’s nothing of significance in there. You tell me.
At least, according to the TV ads, they have medication for migraines now. Back in the day, they just fed people more Tylenol and aspirin. You’d think the VA would write me a prescription, but apparently they just think it’s a big joke or something. It isn’t. My apologies for boring you readers with my problems, but when it interferes with what’s left of my lifestyle or interferes with my writing, I tend to whine.
One benefit of my VA-induced reduced mobility is that I tend to spend more time out on the patio, watching my birds and their antics. Speaking of which, Tommy the cat or Fredrica the feline made a major hit (raid) on our feeder the other morning. Whoever or whatever, something hit the feeder so hard it took me 15 minutes just to semi-straighten out the stainless steel bail the feeder hangs by. It was that twisted up.
That is the net result of someone’s danged pet cat or possibly a feral (probable spayed or neutered courtesy of the feel good for feral felines group, instead of euthanized) roamer. Cats are doggoned destructive of little critters that don’t belong in the wild as witnessed by the one dead mouse left behind and the two small, partially devoured finches we found in the yard later in the morning.
As far as the birds go, we seem to have inherited a plethora of Lazuli Buntings. The beautiful sparrow-sized guys with neon blue heads, mixed dark color back and wings including brown, olive and blue feathers, and a rose-colored breast topping off their white tummies. Almost as showy as the pair of evening grosbeaks that just started showing up again. Their winter plumage is nothing short of sensational. Summer fletching is unusual and pretty, but not as spectacular as their fall feathers. Also, the dark eyed juncos seem to have disappeared after this early spring. We had a half dozen pairs back then. Maybe they got a better deal somewhere else?
Also, as any birder can tell just driving around town, those nasty starlings are back again. Neighbor Darrel said he’d found three robins’ nests with broken eggs so far this spring. I expect those English expatriates (the starlings) are likely responsible. That’s what they do! Don’t know if it’s connected, but Sandi found a small white egg lying in one corner of our flower garden, on the bare earth, earlier this spring. We left it alone just to see what, if anything, would happen, but it’s still there, unchanged.
Speaking of robins, and we are, we have five birds so far, one an oversized dominant and territorial battle axe that attacks any of the other robins if they come anywhere near her. Kind of like my old friend Curlin De Roche after he’d been in his cups for awhile. Anyway, do robins have Adam’s apples or the equivalent? I ask this because, after observing them at the birdbaths drinking, when some of them raise their heads to swallow, there is a slight fluttering right where an Adam’s apple would be? Guess it might just be the water flowing down their throats though.
A number of Cassin’s finches are back also. The males are all standouts, what with their red napes and heads. One little male is so red, over most of his body, that he could almost pass for being a cardinal., of which I haven’t seen any this year. Another Cassin’s male likes to land about five feet from where I sit, then display his brilliant red crest like an angry cockatoo. A finch with a red mohawk. Perhaps he thinks we’re related, being both red heads?
An added plus this spring is the tulips. Again they are blooming alongside the shed, shouldering their way through the heavy growth of hen’s and chicks flowers. So far we have yellow, orange, pink, lavender and, just this year, a small group of miniature white iris with their petals ringed with a reddish color. And now, the smallish white tulips are turning lavender, after being white for about a week. Yet, like so many of the present federal administrations screw-ups, no one will claim responsibility for them. Don’t know who planted them as they showed up several years after we moved into this location. They’ll last until a late frost or a hard-driving rain beats them to pieces.
Somehow flowers, featherheads and federal politicians all seem to be birthed from the same vacuous amalgamation of imaginary amaranth that spawns lyrical, but unsubstantial, poetry. And we buy into it. Go figure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.