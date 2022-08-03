In a recent column, I was espousing the virtues of my favorite big bore revolver cartridges, the .44 special and the .45 Colts. Unfortunately there wasn’t enough room for my third choice, the proverbial red-headed step-child of the big bore sluggers, the .41 magnum. To be truthful, perhaps it is because we, the chambering and I, share that unlikely commonness that I have developed a fondness for the chambering, but I think it to be more than that.

