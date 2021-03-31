While Meeteetse track and field athletes sometimes get swamped amidst a sea of others when traveling to big regional meets, coach Ty Myers said they like the challenge.
“When you’re competing against these larger schools, it helps our kids hit those pre-qual times,” he said.
A couple of Longhorns also managed to stand out from the crowd Saturday at the season-opening Yellowstone Sports Medicine Invitational at Spike Vannoy Field in Cody, with junior Dace Bennett finishing fourth in triple jump and senior Tozai May sixth in the long jump. Bennett also finished ninth in long jump.
“Over the last two years I’ve had a lot of improvement,” Bennett said. “My jumping ability has gotten a lot better since freshman year.”
May said he entered the season already in good shape and thus was able to get a PR in the first meet.
“I’ve had a lot of preparation from playing the other sports, football and basketball,” he said.
Meeteetse, who was missing several athletes due to spring break, was the only 1A team competing against 12 larger schools and while the Longhorns and Lady ’Horns couldn’t muster enough points to pass any of the other teams, individually many had highlight moments.
Junior Kalvin Erickson found success in distance races, turning a late kick into a win in his heat of the 1,600 (22nd overall), and also finishing first in his 800 heat (11th).
“I was in fifth or sixth (in the mile) and came around the last turn and had built up a lot of momentum, so I carried it out,” he said. “I had practiced 300s, so I knew how to push myself like that.”
The Lady ’Horns likewise managed to stand out despite the crowded field, with senior Lexi Allen finishing 26th in the 100, and sophomore Ashlee Allen snatching ninth in the discus. Myers said the girls team boasts a good number of throwers, but they’re young.
“We’re rebuilding,” he said.
Still, results aside, the Meeteetse athletes soaked in the big meet atmosphere.
“It’s fun,” junior Bella Van Auken said. “Most of the time.”
Yellowstone Sports
Medicine Invitational
Saturday at Spike Vannoy Stadium
Girls
100 meter: 26. Lexi Allen, 14.68; 54. Bella Van Auken, 16.04.
3,200 meter: Maylee Potas, 15:14.97.
Long jump: 26. Lexi Allen, 12-01.5.
Shot put: 12. Gracie Randol, 29-01; 17. Ashlee Allen, 28-02.5; 44. Jayci Ervin, 20-07.
Discus: 9. Ashlee Allen, 88-04; 17. Ervin, 75-07; 25. Randol, 67-03.
Boys
100 meter: 18. Dace Bennett, 12.14; 21. Tozai May, 12.35.
800 meter: 11. Kalvin Erickson, 2:24.64.
1,600 meter: 22. Erickson, 5:25.39; 34. Jason Moody, 5:49.07.
Long jump: 6. May, 18-11.5; 9. Bennett, 18-07.
Triple jump: 4. Bennett, 38-10.5.
