During the first two days of the state track meet in Casper, Cody has one state title and a handful of top finishes.
The 4x800 girls relay team of Mekenzie Clark, Taylen Stinson, Ava Stafford and Ada Nelson won the race in 9:49.37, almost two seconds faster than their seed time and five seconds faster than second place Natrona.
Nelson also finished third in the 800 meter and qualified for the 400 meter finals in the fourth spot.
The girls sprint medley relay team of Allie Broussard, Holly Spiering, Stinson and Clark finished sixth.
For the boys, Luke Talich has had a strong meet so far, finished second in long jump with a jump of 22-5.5. and qualifying for the finals in both the 100 and 200 in the second spot.
Graidin Arnold qualified for the finals in the 300 hurdles in the sixth spot.
The 4x100 relay team of Blake Beardall, AJ Baustert, Dillon Brost and Luke Talich finished third.
In pole vault Dillon Brost took fifth and in discus Drew Trotter finished sixth.
Check back later for updates on the final day of the meet and for complete results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.