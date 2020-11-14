The Yellowstone Quake fell 6-3 to the Great Falls Americans on Saturday night despite staging a small comeback.
After giving up an early lead, the Quake (3-9) pulled within two goals before an open-net score clinched it for Great Falls (10-0).
Cade Rosansky got the Quake their first goal at 6:13 in the first period on a one-timer from the left side. He was assisted by Jack Harris and Dylan Rumpke on the play.
Yellowstone kept a 1-0 lead until 18:07 in the second when Henry Chavez scored for the Americans.
Harris returned the favor at 15:14 on an assist from Rosansky and Rumpke to make it 2-1.
But Great Falls would add two more goals before the end of the period, giving the Americans a 3-2 lead entering the third.
From here the Quake seemed to loose their focus, and their defense and passing suffered.
At 11:21 in the third, Jake Hayes pushed in a shot past Hudgel Selk to make it 4-2 Great Falls.
Bryson Fletcher then made it 5-2 at 9:16 when his wrist shot hit top shelf.
But the Quake weren’t down and out just yet.
Logan Brown scored at 7:05 with a winding slapshot from nearly the blue line that tinged against the top crossbar before bouncing in.
The Quake seem to pick up some energy from the score and their play improved.
But a two minute charging penalty committed by Aiden Croce at 5:33 put a serious dent in Yellowstone’s comeback efforts.
The Quake peppered Great Falls goalie Vincent Marroni with shots when back at full strength but could not get any to fall through despite pulling Selk.
Hayes got his open-netter with 30.7 seconds remaining to make it 6-3.
After this goal, it appeared a Great Falls player slashed Harris after the play. A spirited fight broke out between the teams with multiple punches landed and players thrown to the ice.
Will Sobaski and Austin Lawless were ejected from the Quake while Hayes was ejected for Great Falls.
Selk made 51 saves for the Quake. Great Falls outshot Yellowstone 57-22.
On Friday night the Quake fell 10-2 to the Americans.
That game was tied 2-2 after one but Great Falls poured it on in the second, scoring five times.
Lawless and Rumpke scored for the Quake and Lawless also added an assist.
The Quake will return home next weekend against Butte (0-10). Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. both Friday and Saturday.
