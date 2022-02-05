The Cody boys basketball team bested Jackson 52-44 at home on Saturday afternoon to move to 4-10 on the season.
Luke Talich led the way for Cody with 20 points. Grady McCarten chipped in 10.
Cody trailed 15-7 after the first quarter, but cut the lead to 22-18 at the break.
The Broncs hit six three pointers in the second half and held the Jackson offense in check in the third and fourth quarters.
A Kamden Niemann triple put the Broncs ahead for good 32-29 late in the third frame.
On Friday night, Robby Porter scored 18 points but the Broncs couldn't overcome a fast start from visiting Star Valley as they fell 62-42.
The Braves jumped out to an 8-0 and led 16-7 at the end of the first quarter.
Porter opened up the second quarter with a triple and a Remy Broussard bucket helped draw the Broncs to within 19-15 in the second frame, but that is as close as Cody would get the rest of the game.
Wilkins Radakovich finished with seven points for Cody. Chase Hatch came in off the bench to put in five points in his varsity debut.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.