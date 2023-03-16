The Cody boys track team is full of good athletes, and the team will take the next few weeks to hopefully heal up before diving fully into the outdoor season.
Cody was scheduled to host a meet on Friday but it’s been cancelled because there’s ice and snow hampering the field event areas.
“Due to weather we did have to cancel our first meet sadly, but I think it will ultimately be better for me and the rest of our athletes coming off of our winter seasons,” senior Graidin Arnold said. “I think the boys team looks great. I can’t wait to see how we do this year.”
Next week the team will be off for spring break and coach Bret Engdahl said the break will be good for the athletes who have been competing since December.
“It will give them a little time off to heal up,” he said.
Forty-four boys are out for the team this season.
“I’m sure we’ll do great in all the meets because we are filled with athletes,” senior Robby Porter said. “The thing I’m looking forward to most this season is the constant competitive practices and meets.”
The Broncs return a handful of outdoor state placers including Luke Talich, Porter, Arnold, AJ Baustert and Dillon Brost.
Talich finished second in the 100, 200, long jump and third with the 4x100 relay. He sprained his ankle at the end of basketball season but Engdahl expects him back on the track soon.
“It will take a couple weeks for him to get healthy, but I don’t expect it will take long for him to get rolling,” he said.
Porter took second in high jump last year.
“My goals for the season are to continually jump 6’6-plus and reach the 40-foot mark in triple jump,” he said of the season.
Arnold took fourth in the 300 hurdles in outdoor and also finished second during the indoor season in the 55 meter hurdles.
“I plan on doing the same training I did during indoor in outdoor to hopefully bring the same results,” he said. “I enjoy being able to run the 300 hurdles in outdoor, and I think the outdoor season brings more memories than indoor.”
Brost will be returning to pole vault after sitting out the event during indoor with an injury. He finished fifth at state last season and is also a returning member of the 4x100 relay along with Baustert. Brost finished fourth at indoor state in both the 55 and 200 as well.
In pole vault, Brost will have competition from Kaden Clark, who won the indoor state meet and hopes to continue his success in outdoor.
Cody’s distance runners will also make an impact. Riley Nielson was having a strong indoor season, when he suffered an injury at state. Charlie Hulbert and Ben Stewart also placed during indoor state in the 800 and 3,200 respectively.
“I’m definitely looking forward to the break before the season,” Nielson said. “I tweaked my hip during an indoor track meet so it will be great to give my leg time to heal.
“The boys team looks great this year. We have picked up some new members since indoor track season and I think we’ll hit the ground running at our first meet.”
Cody’s first meet will be April 1 in Buffalo.
“I hope to see us at the number one spot on the scoreboard,” Porter said.
Cody’s lone regular-season home meet will be May 4. The team also will be hosting the 4A West Regional May 12-13.
