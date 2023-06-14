Soccer
Buy Now

The Cody girls soccer team dog piles after winning the 3A State Soccer Championship on May 20 in Green River. Coach Marian Miears (back, second from left) received Coach of the Year honors for the second straight season. (Courtesy photo)

Three Cody coaches were recognized for their efforts during the spring season.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.