Three Cody coaches were recognized for their efforts during the spring season.
Girls soccer coach Marian Miears was named Coach of the Year for 3A girls soccer. Two assistant coaches also were honored, Ron Brasher for softball and Carson Rowley for track.
“It is super fun to work with Marian,” assistant girls soccer coach Whit McLeod said. “Marian is able to motivate soccer players in a unique way because she can be incredibly laid back and easy-going with the players one minute, and then is able to be no-nonsense and straightforward to get exactly what she wants out of them the next minute.
“The players respect her because she is a winner and proven leader with vision and experience. Girls soccer success in Cody is no accident; Marian knows what she is doing and does it with excellence.”
Miears has coached the Filly soccer team for 12 years. In the last six seasons she has led the Fillies to the state championship, winning five. She has six titles total. Cody has won the last two years, going 17-0 in both.
“I have truly been blessed with amazing athletes and athletes that will do anything for me and their teammates,” Miears said. “They believe in the system and the winning traditions. Most importantly they are there to have fun and with that comes winning.”
This season, no team scored more than four goals on the Fillies. Cody finished with 107 goals, while only giving up 20.
“We don’t stress on the winning part but we do work on having fun every day as everyone should have that in their lives,” Miears said. “I have girls that want to work hard and are very coachable and when you have that it makes coaching a lot easier.”
Brasher is a volunteer coach with the Cody softball team.
“He was a catcher at Colorado State and coached Pride teams for several years,” head coach Chad Smith said. “He knows how to talk to them and they know they can depend on him. He really helps us with situational hitting and is able to back up his knowledge with the resume he has.”
Rowley helps coach discus for the Cody track and field team.
“Coach Rowley and I worked together almost every single day this season,” said Laura Phillips, who finished second at state in discus a few weeks ago. “He truly cares about his athletes and consistently pushed us to improve a little bit every day. Coach Rowley filmed every throw to help us make adjustments when they were needed. He is totally deserving of this award and I’m so thankful to have had the chance to work with him.”
