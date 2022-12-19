Friday and Saturday in Pinedale presented a number of challenges for the Cody Nordic ski teams, but a pair of Fillies have shown so far in the young season they are up for whatever is thrown at them.
Junior Elisa Wachob and freshman Sadie Wachob shined in the second week of competition, both finishing in the top 20 in the 5K varsity skate on Friday, and then turning around to both finish in the top 15 in a field of 42 on Saturday.
“It was cold on Saturday morning when we showed up, probably about 6 below zero,” Sadie Wachob said. “You just kind of ski around in circles and stomp your feet to try and stay warm.”
On Friday, Sadie followed up sister Elisa’s 17 minute, 2.5 second 11th place finish with a 17:58.0 to take 16th in her second weekend of varsity competition to help keep the Fillies on track for a hot start.
Hayley Pearson-Horner and Teegan Cowie took 34th and 40th, respectively, for the varsity girls, while newcomer Zelma Rudd continued to impress in the JV field, finishing seventh in the 3K skate on Friday.
“Both days provided cold conditions and hard-packed trails,” coach Meggin Becker said. “Saturday had some wind-drifted snow which made patches a little dragged and created a challenge in selecting kick wax, but as a team we rose above it.”
The Wachobs were separated by just two minutes in the 5K classic on Saturday with Elisa finishing strong in 12th and Sadie solid in 15th.
“This race was a lot more flat compared to last week,” Sadie said. “Last week there were a lot of ups and downs, so this was a little slower, but it was a lot of fun.”
For a freshman and the rest of the young team, they have so far been able to push themselves past most road blocks early in the season.
“Sadie has been breaking into the top-20 in every race and continues to break the barriers in what she is capable of when leading a pack of talented competitors,” Becker said.
For the Broncs, it was Parker Laing taking 53rd in the 5K skate on Friday in 17:42.9, and Curtis Miller crossing in 19:39.1 for 63rd in a crowded field of 68 for the varsity.
They switched up finishes on Saturday’s classic with Miller finishing 53rd and Laing 55th in a field of 67.
Beau Schatz pushed hard both days for the JV, finishing eighth on Friday and 11th on Saturday in 3K races.
“Beau is a first-year athlete whose results have been showing all of his hard work,” Becker said. “He has really learned in practice and keeps getting faster every day.”
The team will have a little time off for the holidays before the next meet Jan. 6-7 on Casper Mountain.
“Everybody on this team has a will to want to do their best in both practices and races,” Sadie Wachob said. “Just watching the JV and how well they are doing is fun for all of us and has brought us closer together and has helped lead to a lot of early success for everyone.”
Pinedale 5K skate
Girls - 11. Elisa Wachob, 17:02.5; 16. Sadie Wachob, 17:58.0; 34. Hayley Pearson-Horner, 21:42.0; 40 Teegan Cowie, 23:24.7.
Boys - 53. Parker Laing, 17:42.9; 63. Curtis Miller, 19:39.1.
Pinedale 7.5K classic
Girls - 12. Elisa Wachob, 30:53.3; 15. Sadie Wachob, 32:43.0; 24. Pearson-Horner, 37:45.9; 36. Cowie, 42:51.4.
Boys - 53. Miller, 38:59.7; 55. Laing, 40:20.8.
