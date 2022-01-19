The Meeteetse boys basketball team improved to 6-3 on the season after three convincing wins at home over the weekend during the Little Six Tournament.
The Longhorns started out the tournament with a 61-26 win over Roberts (Mont.) on Friday, and followed that up with a 58-21 win over Arvada-Clearmont and 58-27 victory over Midwest on Saturday.
“We came out pretty consistent and pretty aggressive in every one of those games,” coach Zeb Hagen said. “We did a really good job of passing the ball this weekend and got a lot of good looks. Even passes that didn’t lead to scores were able to break down the defenses.”
Senior Dace Bennett led the way for Meeteetse against Roberts on Friday with 20 points, six rebounds and five assists.
Ethan Salzman added nine points on 3-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc. Seniors Kalvin Erickson and Mickle Ogden finished with seven points.
The ’Horns came out of the gate strong against the Rockets, building an 11-3 first quarter lead and 24-8 lead heading into halftime.
A strong Meeteetse defense held the Rockets to five third quarter points and forced 23 turnovers in the game.
“I think our experience played a big part,” Hagen said. “Roberts had a lot of guys but most of them were pretty young.”
Jason Moody finished with six points for the Longhorns. Kiernan Ehrhart-Mukiibi added five, Jason Erickson four and Joe Pina three in the win.
Meeteetse came out aggressive on both ends of the floor on Saturday against Arvada-Clearmont, where again the experience of the Longhorns paid dividends.
The Panthers (0-9) were playing with a limited roster and didn’t quite have the athletes to keep up.
Three Longhorns ended up in double figures led by Erickson with 16. Ogden chipped in with 15 and Bennett 10 to keep the ’Horns perfect in the tournament in two games.
Meeteetse put up 29 first quarter points and held the Panthers to just five to start things out.
The Longhorns extended that lead to 40-8 at the break.
For the second consecutive game, the ’Horns didn’t skip a beat with a big lead heading into the second half.
“I think we came out of halftime in all of those games and had a strong third quarter,” Hagen said.
The ’Horns went on a 17-6 run in the third to help put the Panthers away.
Salzman hit a couple of more shots from deep against the Panthers to finish with eight points. Jason Moody added four, Ehrhart-Mukiibi three and Blessing two.
It started out a carbon copy of the previous two games against Midwest (2-5, 0-1) on Saturday as the Longhorns jumped out to a 15-5 lead in the opening frame.
The Oilers managed to keep things a little closer in the second quarter and only trailed 27-14 heading into the break.
“Midwest was probably the fastest of all the teams we played,” Hagen said. “They had some good speed and some experienced players, but we were able to adjust. Midwest is going to be able to compete in their conference.”
The ’Horns remained consistent on both ends of the floor in the second half, outscoring the Oilers 31-13 on their way to a third big win.
Bennett had a highlight alley-oop dunk against the Oilers to go along with 24 points, nine rebounds and seven steals.
Erickson finished the weekend strong with 13 points and 11 boards for the double-double. Ogden added nine points. Ehrhart-Mukiibi finished with four points and four boards. Salzman, Pina, Moody and Jacob Schaefer all finished with two points.
“There was some exciting stuff this weekend in all of the games and everyone was contributing well,” Hagen said. “Guys like Jonathan Blessing and Joe Pina worked their tails off. Jason Moody has grown a lot and has really contributed the last few games. Overall I think we are all improving and are ready to make a run.”
The Longhorns start that run with a conference tilt against Ten Sleep (5-4, 0-1) at home on Friday. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.
