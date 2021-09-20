The Cody girls cross country team continued its impressive 2021 campaign by claiming the team title at the Michelle Ludwig Invitational on Saturday in Sheridan.
The Broncs ran a strong race as well, finishing sixth overall and second among 3A schools.
The Fillies remained undefeated on the season, and finished well ahead of some of the biggest schools in the state.
“The girls ran incredible,” coach Maggie Kirkham said. “Taylen Stinson challenged for the win, but fell off a little the last half mile. She still finished second in her best and most aggressive race of the season.”
Ava Stafford hung with the lead pack and ran a solid race to finish fourth.
Mekenzie Clark got out to a fast start and ran with the second pack to finish ninth.
Kinley Bollinger narrowly missed a top-10 finish, roaring back after a rough middle mile.
Keira Jackson ran strong and passed runners the last mile to close out the scorers in 17th.
For the boys, David Juergens ran more aggressively than last week, but the fast pace and his feeling a little under the weather caught up to him mid-race as he finished 24th.
“Charlie Hulbert ran his best race of the season,” Kirkham said. “He finished 12th and was the second 3A runner to cross the line.”
Riley Nielson looked the best he has looked all year and ran consistent splits, she added, and Randall Nielson continued to impress with his grit and determination.
“Randall may not be big, but he makes up for it by pushing all the way to the end,” Kirkham said.
The Broncs and Fillies return home this week, hosting the Cody Fox and Hounds meet at 4 p.m. Thursday at Olive Glenn Golf and Country Club.
Michelle Ludwig
Invitational
Girls
Teams - 1. Cody, 42. 2. Natrona County, 61. 3. Sheridan, 62. 4. Buffalo, 106. 5. Kelly Walsh, 145. 6. Thunder Basin, 148. 7. Campbell County, 157. 8. Powell, 177. 9. Worland, 193.
2. Taylen Stinson, 20:14.56. 4. Ava Stafford, 20:27.03. 9. Mekenzie Clark, 21:16.96. 11. Kinley Bollinger, 21:18.26. 17. Keira Jackson, 21:46.74. 36. Zelma Rudd, 23:27.47. 43. Elisa Wachob, 24:04.79. 52. Ashton Powell, 24:43.07.
Boys
Teams - 1. Sheridan, 39. 2. Natrona County, 44. 3. Kelly Walsh, 85. 4. Thunder Basin, 145. 5. Buffalo, 149. 6. Cody, 162. 7. Worland, 163. 8. Campbell County, 192. 9. Powell, 258. 10. Douglas, 258. 11. Wright, 328.
12. Charlie Hulbert, 17:45.45. 24. David Juergens, 18.26.37. 36. Riley Nelson, 19:02.15. 52. Randall Nielson, 20:01.96. 59. Kyle Graham, 20:21.41. 67. Hayden Campbell, 21:02
