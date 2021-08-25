The Cody boys tennis team won a tight match and the girls lost in similar fashion Tuesday afternoon at Jackson.
All three Broncs doubles teams won in straight sets to secure the 3-2 win, while the Fillies fell 3-2, with wins from both singles players. While all the doubles teams lost, two of the three matches were split sets.
“Both teams did great,” coach Jason Quigley said. “The girls doubles are so young but making progress. The boys did fantastic from top to bottom.”
Cody plays on Saturday in Sheridan. The Broncs and Fillies host Powell at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
Gillette
Tennis opened the season Aug. 19 in Gillette, with the Broncs defeating Thunder Basin 4-1 and falling to Campbell County 3-2, while the Fillies fell to Campbell County 4-1 and Thunder Basin 3-2.
Teams played pro sets to 10 due to the weather.
Including matches against Green River and Rock Springs last Saturday, the Broncs are now 4-1 and the girls are 1-4.
Jackson girls 3, Cody 2
No. 1 singles: Raegen Staggs def. Anna Revill 2-6, 6-4, 6-3
No. 2 singles: Anna Brenner def. Christa Finlay 6-1, 6-3
No. 1 doubles: Hudson Selk and Karina Schoessler lost to Katy Wylie and Lovia Webb 4-6, 6-0, 2-6
No. 2 doubles: Noelle Graham and Madison Christler lost to Maya Ferris and Cecily Ross 4-6, 3-6
No. 3 doubles: Liliana Fink and Ellie Wassink lost to Bea Goldstein and Emily Stafford 2-6, 6-3, 4-6
Cody boys 3, Jackson 2
No. 1 singles: CJ Dominick lost to Campbell Gervais 1-6, 2-6
No. 2 singles: Tade Geving lost to Hayden Clark 4-6, 6-7(5-7)
No. 1 doubles: Cody Champlin and Mitchell Schwab def. Olag Yost and Adam Olson 6-4, 6-1
No. 2 doubles: William Law and Micah Idema def. Will Aepli and Henry Wolf 6-4, 6-4
No. 3 doubles: Joseph Kilpack and Carter Thompson def. Jack Stolte and Charlie Webb 6-4, 6-2
Campbell County
girls 4, Cody 1
(played pro sets to 10 due to weather)
No. 1 singles: Staggs lost to Alexa Richert 7-10
No. 2 singles: Brenner lost to Abi Neary 5-10
No. 1 doubles: Selk and Schoessler lost to Bouzis and Edwards 8-10
No. 2 doubles: Graham/Christer def. Whitt/Alexander: 10-9(10-8)
No. 3 doubles: Fink and Wassink lost to Gray and Torres 8-10
Campbell County
boys 3, Cody 2
(played pro sets to 10 due to weather)
No. 1 singles: CJ Dominick lost to Jason Fink 10-1
No. 2 singles: Tade Geving def. Kody Kline 10-8
No. 1 doubles: Champlin and Schwab lost to Sarvey and Allison 6-10
No. 2 doubles: Law and Idema lost to Robertson and Barton def. : 3-10
No. 3 doubles: Kilpack and Thompson def. Lemm and Hallcroft: 10-6
Thunder Basin girls 3, Cody 2
(played pro sets to 10 due to the weather)
No. 1 singles: Staggs def. Sarah Rasse: 10-5
No. 2 singles: Brenner def. Ali Morgan: 10-4
No. 1 doubles: Selk and Schoessler lost to Angelos and M. Brus 8-10
No. 2 doubles: Graham and Christler lost to Kendrick and Ketchum 4-10
No. 3 doubles: Fink and Wassink lost to K. Bruse and Tachick 3-10
Cody boys 4, Thunder Basin 1
(played pro sets to 10 due to the weather)
No. 1 singles: Dominick lost to Luke Lass 2-10
No. 2 singles: Geving def. Josh Klaassen 10-3
No. 1 doubles: Champlin and Schwab def. Hieb and Moore 10-0
No. 2 doubles: Law and Idema def. Gorsuch and Chambers 10-3
No. 3 doubles: Kilpack and Thompson def. Lass and Huber: 10-1
