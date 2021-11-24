The Cody Middle School A football team capped off a winning season with a 42-6 home stampede over Riverton last month.
The eighth-grade Broncs finished the season 5-1 with wins over Lovell, Worland, Powell and Lander in addition to the Riverton win.
“This was our second year coaching this bunch and we will definitely miss them as they move on,” coach Joe Beaudrie said. “We saw a lot of growth and maturity out of these guys as football players and, more importantly, as young men.”
Owen Monfeldt scored a pair of touchdowns and Gavin Seibert had an interception return for a touchdown to start the season in a 22-0 win over Lovell.
Monfeldt scored four more touchdowns in a 38-12 victory over Worland.
Zayden Cockrell and Nathaniel Pryor added touchdowns in the win.
The Broncs sent Powell home with a loss as Monfeldt scored another four touchdowns in a 30-8 victory.
Cody left Lander with a big 32-6 win. Monfeldt added three rushing touchdowns to his season total as Landon Schulz added a touchdown and scored on a 2-point conversion.
Eli Woodring hauled in a touchdown pass in the win and Cockrell recovered a pair of fumbles.
Powell got the best of Cody 40-34 in a rematch in Powell.
Pryor, Schulz and Evan Baker finished with touchdowns on the day.
Gabe Chappo, Syrus Bates and Pryor all picked off Powell passes.
Monfeldt wrapped up the season with three touchdowns and a 2-point conversion in the win over Riverton.
Baker, Bates and Pryor all added touchdowns as well with Chappo picking off one pass and Alex Stitz recovering a fumble.
The Broncs were anchored by strong offensive and defensive lines all season as Stitz, Anker Stewart, Cinch Dalton, Josh Sauers, Seibert, Kayden Werner, Jake Martin, Luis Cordero, Michael Cadmen, Juaquin DeLaCruz, Michael McCormick and Jasper Fales were essential components on the field.
“This team will be a fun group to watch as they work their way through high school,” Beaudrie said. “Coach (Rodney) Miears and I wish them the best of luck.”
