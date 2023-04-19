As a young man, recently married back in 1967 and recently deployed from my previous four years of servitude in Uncle Sam’s employment, I needed a job.
Unlike many of my contemporaries, I didn’t finish college. Consequently, I didn’t have a degree in anything except the college of hard knocks. Like many returning Vietnam vets.
Unlike most of those others, I wasn’t looking for a government job type handout or the highest paying job out there. What I figured I needed was a job with good job security, a rational promotion system where a person could start at the bottom and work their way up through the ranks as my job qualification, as per my previous military training my experiences were definitely not applicable to a civilian job unless you consider calling in air strikes and ducking into the undergrowth as a positive job asset.
Also, the job had to offer enough off time, even without paying major bucks, to allow me to poor-boy my way through the state’s outdoor paradise and enjoy it’s angling opportunities and excellent hunting . That was a non-negotiable pre requisite for the job. In other words, weekends free and plenty of vacation time.
Truth be told, minus the charms of my new wife, I could have been quite happy just being a woods bum. Nearly was, despite her gracious influence.
Although, while Sandi and I were living in Montana and I was roped into being a special deputy for a couple of months by my good friend, Chief of Detective Rod Hanson, the Montana Highway Patrol did try to recruit me, obviously for certain non-existent training or talents they supposed I had been exposed to during that bit of a dust-up in S.E.A.. Didn’t really turn out quite that way. Close, but no cigar.
Officer Friendly, who kept knocking at the door and showing up during coffee breaks, was in charge of teaching the hand-to-hand combat course at the academy (I found out later on) and was intensely interested in me as a recruit. Why? You tell me, there wasn’t a war going on and since I didn’t feel like wearing a target on my back for another several years, I adamantly declined his overtures.
Giving the gent his proper due, he presented a solid case, with a fair paycheck, good retirement and a lot of hidden perks. But it was no sale, mostly since I knew very few law dogs, absent certain troopers who are/were members of the California Highway Patrol, who had enough spare time to really get some wilderness fishing under their belt on a regular basis. In Alaska to boot! True, California sucks, but working for the state there pays great bucks and, my understanding, the pensions are to die for!
Why am I bringing this up now? Only because, thanks to a recent article in the Billings Gazette by their outdoor guy, Brett French. (I really hope he’s not related to our local neer’do’well, “keep the real estate taxes way high on the unwashed masses” politician, Tim French.) In that article he outlined what would have been my perfect job, had I graduated college and used my degree to go after the job.
According to Brett, what we have is an individual named Ben Baily, (Probably related to the high-powered Bailys who owned and ran the internationally known fly shop and guide service for high rollers in Livingston, Mont., for years) who is responsible for the fish surveys in those high mountain lakes in the Beartooths.
As in fishing them with a small elite group of Montana’s F&G employees, I guess, and then determining, in his own mind and based on previous data collected, which ones need replacement stocks of which species of fish they happen to have in stock at the time adaptable to those environments.
Apparently, on average, he spends four to five days a week every month or so, living out of a backpack, fishing for a variety of species and just generally lollygagging (Not really, there is real work involved) around the high country and making out scientific sounding reports. Gads, what a job! Probably even less labor intensive than being a construction and/or repair inspector/engineer for the Wyoming Highway Department.
To quote “We do all of this 200 miles of hiking, (per season), to improve the angling experience, so we can evaluate our stocking program to try and grow bigger fish and more of them for you guys to catch.” Also, “We do all of this for you guys, the anglers.” Notice that while that sounds really terrific, he doesn’t mention the jobs being provided to angling outfitters or just plain camping outfitters and their multitude of guides who spend their days babysitting high rollers who pay mega bucks into the system from a variety of venues. Despite the noble sounding platitudes, it’s all about the bucks folks, as in how much more revenue can the department pull in to build their power base and extend their political influence in the legislature Just like in our state. Follow the money!
Still, probably a job I could handle if my high school counselor had just mentioned its existence along with, say, being a smoke jumper or even a paid livestock protectionist, (I did graduate from the Tom Horn school of rangeland grazing negotiation and conflict resolution), for the organized livestock interests or even a government predator control agent. Somehow those opportunities never came up. Shoot, I could have even been a truck driver like Sandi’s and my fathers were. Again, never came up. A colorful teenaged driving record could have had something to do with that? Instead, I got to be a reluctant warrior involved in a dirty little dust-up thousands of miles from my home and country.
But then again, there was a war on, wasn’t there? Those of us with families and responsibilities took whatever we could get when we were discharged. While not ideal, somehow that worked out.
