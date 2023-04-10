After sweeping the boys and girls indoor track titles over the winter, the Cody track teams appeared to stay in top form on Thursday at the D&D Invitational in Worland.
Dillon Brost flew to first in the 100 meter dash, and took the top spot in pole vault for the Broncs.
AJ Baustert got off to a strong start with a top finish in the 200 meter dash after landing right behind Brost in second in the 100, as both teams patiently waited for the weather to break and allow for a meet.
“It felt great to compete,” Brost said. “I did not expect to do so well, so it seems all the weeks of practice paid off.”
The invite was packed with teams from 1A through 4A eager to finally get an opportunity to compete after so many events had been canceled due to snowy weather.
“There were all levels of schools and it was nice to compete against kids we don’t always see,” Brost said.
Over 200 boys from across the state competed in the 100 dash alone.
Charlie Hulbert paced the distance runners for the Broncs, with a second-place finish in the 1,600 run and third in the 800.
Taylen Stinson continued to dominate the distance races on the girls side for the Fillies. The senior earned a first-place finish in the 800 and 1,600 meter runs.
Both races were tight, with the 1,600 win coming in just a fraction of a second.
“Both were pretty close,” Stinson said. “I just decided to tuck in right behind the lead girls in each event, and then try to out kick them the last 200 meters,” Stinson said. “It wasn’t easy, but it ended up working out.”
Ada Nelson put in a strong performance in the 400 dash, but couldn’t quite keep up with Sheridan’s Addie Pendergast as she dominated in the 100, 200 and 400 to take the top spot in each event.
Nelson landed second in the 400 and helped the 4x400 relay team, which also included Gracie Buck, Stinson and Ava Stafford to second as well.
She also combined with Molly Buckles, Sidney Simone and Stafford to win the 1,600 sprint medley.
Plenty of Filly pole vaulters saw action in Worland as well, with Isabelle Paddock finishing third overall.
D&D Invitational
Girls
100 meter dash - 14. Isabelle Paddock, 13.72; 16. Allie Broussard, 13.77; 27. Molly Buckles, 14.30; 50. Allison Gee, 14.78; 62. Sydney Simone, 14.99; 64. Kelsey Pomajzl, 15.04; 67. Hailey Holeman, 15.12; 74. Cali Holeman, 15.18; 95. Aubree George, 15.70; 101. Emilia Median, 15.85; 102. Samantha Struemke, 15.90; 155. Ingrid Anderson, 17.65.
200 meter dash - 9. Summer Lavigne, 28.15; 18. Broussard, 29.18; 26. Buckles, 29.87; 35. Haley Pearson-Horner, 30.28; 51. George, 31.17; 82. Median, 33.16; 102. Sophia Radakovich, 34.37; 127. Anderson, 37.32.
400 meter dash - 2. Ada Nelson, 59.02.
800 meter run - 1. Taylen Stinson, 2:23.84; 7. Ava Stafford, 2:30.98; 12. Julia Nelson, 2:36.00; 17. Zelma Rudd; 2:40.98.
1,600 meter run - 1. Stinson, 5:15.71; Julia Nelson, 5:46.12; 12. Mersades Jackson, 5:53.56; 14. Rudd, 5:55.56; 18. Sunday Schuh, 6:04.43; 19. Elisa Wachob, 6:05.55.
3,200 meter run - 4. Kylie Silva, 12:51.44.
100 meter hurdles - 8. Cali Holeman, 18.12; 14. Isabel Taylor, 18.54; 15. Gracie Buck, 18.73; 19. Callie Shelton, 18.89; 48. Strumke, 21.38.
300 meter hurdles - 14. Taylor, 53.59; 23. Calie Holeman, 56.37.
4X400 meter relay - 2. Cody A (Nelson, Buck, Stinson, Stafford), 4:17.58; Cody B (Paddock, Jackson, Gee, Simone), 4:36.07; Cody C (Julia Nelson, Rudd, Wachob, Schuh), 4:43.81.
4X800 meter relay - 2. Cody A (Jackson, Schuh, Wachob, Silva), 10:31.40.
1,600 sprint medley - 1. Cody A (Buckles, Simone, Stafford, Ada Nelson), 4:26.19.
High jump - 4. Gee, 4-09.00; 19. Rainey Powell, 4-03.00.
Pole vault - 3. Paddock, 9-06.00; 6. Pomajzl, 9-00.00; 7. Emily Dalton, 9-00.00; 8. Hailey Holeman, 9-00.00.
Long jump - 4. Gee, 15-06.00; T19. Buck, 14-03.00; 33. Pearson-Horner, 13-01.50; 60. 11-01.00; 68. Anderson, 9-07-50.
Triple jump - 10. Pearson-Horner, 30-09.00; 13. Taylor, 30-02.00.
Shot put - 6. Laura Phillips, 35-03.00; 22. Radakovich, 30-11.50; 34. Rachel Williams, 28-07.25; Ashten Hubbs, 26-07.75; 50. Gabby Hooper, 26-02.50; 59. Harper Hawk, 25-06.75; 79. Rylie Nelson, 23-05.00.
Discus - 10. Phillips, 103-03; T27. Radakovich, 84-11; 50. Powell, 72-06; 40. Williams,75-11.50; 50. Powell, 72-06; 87. Hooper, 59-06; Rylie Nelson, 57-07; 94. Avante Benedict, 57-01; 97. Hawk, 56-06; 109. Hubbs, 52-09.
Boys
100 meter dash - 1. Dillon Brost, 11.32; 2. AJ Baustert, 11.40; T7. Jace Jarrett, 11.80; 12. Ben Hogan, 11.96; 31. Logan Class, 12.27; 38. Jacob Ball, 12.37; 43. Myles Hensley, 12.43; 71. Sean Gual, 12.78; 95. Kaden Clark, 13.01; 99. Christian Dudrick, 13.06; 122. Cinch Dalton, 13.27; 143. Logan Bogardus, 13.54; 152. Landon Shulz, 13.70; 159. Aaron Trotter, 13.81; 174. Nathaniel Pryor, 14.13; 184. Owen Foley, 14.39.
200 meter dash - 1. Baustert, 23.19; 13. Jarrett, 24.41; 19. Ball, 24.72; 31. Kash Merritt, 25.23; 66. Hensley, 26.39; 74. Dudrick, 26.60; 92. Aiden Power, 27.13; 140. Trotter, 28.97; 144. Pryor, 29.12; 147. Josh Sauers, 29.21; 158. Foley, 30.25.
400 meter dash - 19. Gaul, 58.19; 30. Power, 59.09; 39. Isaac Winters, 1:00.36; 49. Marko Skoric, 71. Bogardus, 1:08.98.
800 meter run - 3. Charlie Hulbert, 2:03.79; 13. Stewart, 2:12.27; 16. David Juergens, 2:12.71; 31. Chase Schubert, 2:22.79; 33. Parker Laing, 2:24.28; 56. Bohdan Johnson, 2:54.21.
1,600 meter run - 2. Hulbert, 4:30.56; 7. Stewart, 4:47.16; 18. Juergens, 4:59.77; 29. Syrus Bates, 5:07.52; 63. Johnson, 5:59.41.
110 meter hurdles - 4. Graidin Arnold, 16.65; 23. Hensley, 20.05; 28. 20.79; 33. Sauers, 22.43.
4X400 meter relay - 4. Cody A (Arnold, Brost, Hogan, Hulbert), 3:39.37; 9. Cody C (Juergens, Stewart, Winters, Bates), 3:54.37; 13. Cody B (Gaul, Merritt, Skoric, Nick Stewart), 3:59.90.
4X800 meter relay - 10. Cody A (Bates, Schubert, Skoric, Winters), 9:44.45.
High jump - 4. Maddax Ball, 5-10.00; T8 Jarrett, 5-08.00; T11. Ben Hogan, 5-06.00; T18 Parker Laing, 5-04.00.
Pole vault - 1. Dillon Brost, 12-00.00; 4. Kaden Clark, 11-00.00; T16- Nick Stewart, 8-06.00.
Long jump - 10. Jacob Ball, 19-00.00, 18. Clark, 70. Dudrick, 15-01.00; T75. Logan Class, 14-07.00; 87. Bogardus, 13-00.00.
Triple jump - 17. Winters, 37-00.00; 22. Dudrick, 35-11.25.
Shot put - 16. 40-02.75; 20. Wyatt Barton, 39-01.00; 36. Barrett George, 35-05.00; 69. Royce Lineberger, 32-01.50; 93. Dalton, 28-08.25.
Discus - 4. Grant, 119-06; 5. Class, 118-00; 21. Barton, 102-09; 23. George, 81. Dalton, 74-11; 84. Jake Martin, 73-11; T. 99. Lineberger, 67-02.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.