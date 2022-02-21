The Cody Broncs swim team capped off the season in Gillette over the weekend with a 10th place finish out of 13 teams in the 3A state swim meet.
Just seven Bronc swimmers racked up 63 points.
“That’s the most points at a state meet in quite a few years,” coach Emily Swett said.
Lander won its 26th consecutive 3A title and took firsts in nine of the 12 events.
Cody started out the meet with a number of lifetime bests in the preliminaries on Thursday.
Bradley Fick made the finals of the 200 yard freestyle in 1 minute, 56.32 seconds, a personal record.
He also added a PR in the 100 free.
Bradley McKenzie swam a lifetime best by over 4 seconds in the 200 IM to earn the 11 seed in the finals.
“Things went great for me,” McKenzie said. “I made semifinals in both my individual events, cutting lots of time. Our medley relay was seated fourth going into finals and it was a close race for the last relay with Powell, but we barely out-touched them and got the top lane going into the semifinals.”
Joseph Killpack set a program recordin the 100 yard backstroke set by him last year.
He shattered his previous record of 58.05 in 56.20 and earned a spot on the podium with a fifth place finish in the finals.
He also landed in the seventh spot heading into the finals with a lifetime best of 56.02 in the 100 yard butterfly where he finished seventh.
“These Broncs swam their hearts out,” Swett said. “I am so proud of each and every one and all they accomplished all season.”
3A state swim meet
200 yard medley relay: 6. Cody A (Joseph Killpack, Bradley McKenzie, Bradley Fick, William Law), 1:46.52.
200 yard freestyle: 12. Fick, 2:00.03.
200 yard IM: 11. McKenzie, 2:14.34.
100 yard butterfly: 7. Killpack, 55.64.
100 yard freestyle: 11. Fick, 52.86.
200 yard freestyle relay: 11. Cody A (Caleb Kingston, Isaac Wood, Jonah Woods, Law)
100 yard backstroke: 5. Killpack, 56.26.
100 yard breaststroke: 8. McKenzie, 1:03.86.
400 yard freestyle relay: 7. Cody A (Fick, Woods, Killpack, McKenzie), 3:34.56.
