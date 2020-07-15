The Cody Legion C team continues to improve as the season winds down.
“We have played well these last few weeks. I feel like the boys are starting to really come together as a team,” coach Connor McLeod said. “We’ve been focusing all year on learning the game and making it fun. The boys are doing a great job of that. Every day we try to teach them something new whether that be fundamentals like how to field a ground ball, or strategical aspects of the game like bunt coverages or pick-off moves.”
Billings 20, Cody 1
Billings scored in all but one inning on the way to a big win June 23.
Three walks and a single by Dylan Ungrund scored Cody’s one run in the second.
At the plate, Ungrund went 1-1 and Ty Peterson 1-2.
Peterson pitched 3 1/3 inning and gave up 13 runs on 10 hits. Joel Ortega pitched 1/3 of an inning and allowed three runs on no hits and Townsend Bailey pitched 1 1/3 innings and gave up four runs on four hits.
Billings 15, Cody 1
The Sidewinders again earned the early win with runs in all but one inning.
“I think we did show improvement from the first time we played the Sidewinders,” McLeod said. “Those guys are a tough team but I think we held our own in the second set of games.”
Cody’s lone run came on singles by Grady McCarten and Dylan Ungrund.
At the plate, Jayvin McAlmond, Ungrund, McCarten and William Duke went 1-2.
Myles Bailey pitched 2 1/3 innings and allowed three runs on two hits. Caleb Kingston threw 2 2/3 innings and allowed 12 runs on five hits.
Lovell 15, Cody 3
A seven-run second helped power Lovell to a win on June 30.
Three walks and an error scored Cody’s two runs in the fifth. The Cubs also had one in the first on a single by Peterson and double by McAlmond.
Peterson went 2-2 and McAlmond 1-2.
McAlmond pitched 1 2/3 innings and allowed 10 runs on two hits. Ortega threw 2/3 of an inning and allowed one run on no hits. Keaton Fowler pitched 1 2/3 innings and gave up four runs on two hits.
Lovell 11, Cody 5
With 14 hits, Lovell pulled away to win game two.
Doubles by Henry Switzer and Duke helped Cody score three runs in the first inning. The Cubs also had two in the fifth.
Duke went 2-3 and Henry Switzer 1-4.
Townsend Bailey pitched 6 innings and gave up 11 runs on 14 hits.
Billings 8, Cody 0
The Freeze scored in every inning to earn the win in game one on July 1.
Five Cubs reached base during the game.
Cody’s lone hit came from Myles Bailey, who went 1-2.
Duke pitched 4 innings and gave up eight runs on five hits.
Billings 15, Cody 8
Cody scored in four innings, but it wouldn’t be enough to get past the Freeze.
Five walks and a hit batter scored three runs in the third. The Cubs also scored two in the first and second and one in the fifth.
At the plate, Eli Johnston went 1-1, McAlmond 1-2 and Ungrund 1-3.
Myles Bailey went 1 2/3 innings and gave up 11 runs on 10 hits. Johnston went 2 1/3 innings and gave up four runs on six hits.
Powell 23, Cody 16
In one nine-inning game on July 7, Cody couldn’t catch up to Powell after the Pioneers scored eight in the first.
Cody scored four runs in the third, fourth and fifth.
At the plate, Peterson went 3-4, Myles Bailey 3-6 and Duke 2-6.
Five pitchers went to the mound. McAlmond went 1/3 of an inning and allowed seven runs on two hits. Myles Bailey pitched 1 2/3 and gave up two runs on four hits. Fowler pitched 2 innings and gave up nine runs on seven hits. Ortega went 1/3 an inning and allowed four runs on one hit and Duke pitched 4 2/3 innings and gave up one run on four hits.
Lovell 7, Cody 3
Cody outhit Lovell six to two, but it wasn’t enough in a loss on Thursday.
“I think we played great against Lovell,” McLeod said. “Our two most recent games were great games. We scored every inning, pitched great and made plays in the field. We just came out on the wrong side of a great set of games.”
The Cubs scored runs in the third, fourth and sixth.
Duke went 2-3, and McAlmond, Torczon and Jarrett 1-3.
Switzer went 4 innings and allowed four runs on no hits. Myles Bailey went 2 innings and gave up three runs on two hits.
Lovell 9, Cody 6
Cody led 6-5 until the final inning when the Mustangs put up four.
In the first, Cody scored three runs on singles by Peterson, Jarrett and Townsend Bailey, a sac bunt by McAlmond, hit batter and passed ball.
Townsend Bailey went 2-4, and Jarrett and Peterson 1-3.
Peterson pitched 5 innings and gave up five runs on five hits. Townsend Bailey threw 1/3 of an inning and gave up three runs on three hits. McAlmond went 2/3 of an inning and allowed one run on no hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.