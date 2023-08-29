Emily Swett is taking on her fourth season as the girls’ head swimming coach and finally can say she has seen a group of freshmen she began with finish up their careers as seniors. The 2022 3A East Conference Coach of the Year has witnessed this year’s senior class as potential leaders and couldn’t be prouder of their development.
“I’ve been able to see a lot of growth in this team over the last four years,” she said. “I started coaching when this year’s seniors were freshmen, so it’s both fun and crazy to have this be the first class that I’ve coached all the way through. This group of girls is kind, fun and very hardworking. I know that they’ll do a great job of coming together when things get tough.”
Things may be challenging for the group of five seniors as they have big shoes to fill after the departure of three-time All-State swimmer Tara Joyce, who now swims for the University of Wyoming in Laramie. The CHS graduate also brought home individual hardware at least year’s 3A state-swim meet where she won the 200- and 500-yard freestyle races. The good news for the Fillies is Tara’s younger sister, Kelly Joyce, is now a captain. Kelly’s teammates have noticed just how serious the Joyce sisters are about swimming.
“Kelly Joyce is a strong swimmer,” sophomore Summer LaVigne said. “I think she (Tara) was really hard to live up to, but I think between all of us, we can have a strong year.”
Other top returners for the Fillies are senior captains Elle Ortner, who placed eighth in the 50-yard freestyle and fifth in the 100-yard butterfly and Kelsey Pomajzl, who was a member of the second-place 200-yard freestyle. Underclassmen such as Lavigna and fellow sophomore Louella Cornell should also contribute off the block immediately. Cornell will also compete in diving.
“ We have a smaller incoming freshman class this year, but are excited to see what they can do,” Swett said. “It’s not very common to have an athlete that can be such a big asset in both swimming and diving, but Louella can do it all.”
Smaller squad, big hearts
Last year, CHS finished second at the Class 3A East Regional meet and they have the same goal this season. It may be a bit tougher, however, as the squad’s roster isn’t quite as populated as last year’s. The Fillies carried 23 swimmers in 2022. Seventeen swimmers and divers hit the water for CHS this season. The smaller roster may by a minimal disadvantage, but it doesn’t discourage the girls in the slightest.
“That might be a little bit of a weakness this year,” Kelly Joyce said. “But other than that, I think our morale is super high. We have a good team dynamic. It’s like a family this year.”
Joyce also said the lack of numbers may have been a contributing factor as to why the team finished second to Powell at regionals in 2022.
“Powell usually brings in a lot of kids,” she said. “I don’t exactly know how, but they usually bring in a huge team and can beat us in points.”
Building bonds and character
Team bonding is a staple for this year’s Filly squad and actually helps them in the pool. After practice on Friday, Aug. 18 the team met up for a family, team dinner at Swett’s residence.
“Everybody is getting along really well and we’re having a lot of fun,” Ortner said. “We’re ll pretty self motivated and we’re keeping ourselves on task and making our times.”
These Fillies may be tighter knit than most squads as a majority of the girls swim together on the CKAT swimming club. Swett has noticed this throughout her six years at the helm of that program. In addition to the extra pool-time, the squad also participated in a unique military-oriented opportunity.
“A large number of the girls on the team swam for CKATs in the off season and through the summer,” Swett said. “They also participated in a session with the two retired Navy Seals who came to work with Cody teams this past week where they focused on team-building, leadership and resiliency.”
