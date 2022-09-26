Whoever in Jackson thought it was a good idea to pencil in Cody for the homecoming football game on Friday night was probably rethinking that decision just a few minutes into the first quarter.
Cody wasted little time getting on the board, as Matt Nelson scored on a long touchdown run on the opening drive, and then hauled in a 20-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Luke Talich on the next one as Cody was just getting started in a 54-7 romp to remain undefeated and firmly atop the 3A standings.
“They stuffed us on a couple of runs on that opening drive,” coach Matt McFadden said. “Then we executed a play we had been working on in practice, an end-around to Matt Nelson. Trey Thomasson made a heck of a block and sprung him, and Matt can run a little bit.”
After Jackson missed on a 42-yard field goal attempt later in the first, Cody converted on a fourth and short on their own 28, and Nelson hauled in another pass from Talich to keep its third drive alive.
Just two plays into the second quarter Talich connected with Thomasson for a 23-yard scoring strike to put Cody up 20-0 as things started spiraling out of the control for the home team.
It was just the beginning of a huge night for Thomasson, who stepped in for an injured Remy Broussard as he sat out to nurse a sore shoulder.
“I was just in the right place at the right time,” Thomasson said. “I’ve been working hard all through high school and finally got my shot on varsity. I couldn’t even put a scale on how much fun it was.”
After the Cody defense forced a three and out, a shifty 32-yard run by Talich set up a quick pitch to Thomasson, who walked in from six yards out for the fourth consecutive Cody touchdown in as many drives.
“Remy is just taking a little rest and Trey was the next guy up and he did a great job,” Talich said. “It is awesome for this team to have that kind of depth and versatility.”
After a big sack by Logan Class, Keegan Hensley and a host of other Cody defenders on Jackson’s next possession helped force a punt, Talich again found Thomasson on a 35-yard touchdown strike. That put Cody up 33-0 with 6:55 to go still in the first half.
“Luke is playing with a lot of confidence right now and we have some great receivers and the line is doing a great job protecting him,” McFadden said. “We still ended up rushing for over 300 yards, but we can throw the ball as well.”
Jace Grant and Jack Schroeder finished off a big first half with sacks for the Cody defense as the visitors took that 33-point lead into halftime.
Talich finished the first half with over 150 yards and three touchdowns through the air, and rushed six times for nearly 80 yards.
Cody had over 350 yards on offense in the first half alone and the defense held last year’s state champion runner-up to around 100 yards total.
“It is a lot of fun when you get to beat teams like that, but it’s kind hard as well,” Talich said. “You don’t want to run up the score so the starters don’t get to play as much as they might like.”
Talich did get the start in the third quarter, however, and followed up a sack by Grant for a 9-yard loss with a 15-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown to put Cody up 40-0.
Cody later ended up with another fumble recovery deep in Jackson territory where Talich hooked up with Nelson for a 14-yard TD strike to put them up 47-0 early in the third quarter.
“For us it’s not about beating the other team, it is about us getting better,” Thomasson said. “It isn’t about them, it is about us being as prepared as possible, staying focused and playing good football.”
A Dillon Brost interception spoiled a Jackson drive in the end zone later in the fourth quarter, and quarterback Jacob Ball found Chase Hatch later for a short touchdown pass to make it 54-7 Cody.
Jackson’s lone score came on an interception return for a touchdown in the fourth as the Cody defense continues to dominate the conference, and the offense gets more dynamic every week.
Cody will look to have a little more success than Jackson this week for their own homecoming game against Green River.
The Wolves are coming off a 26-14 loss to Powell on Friday.
“That will be the test this week,” Talich said. “There is going to be a whole lot of noise and some distractions and you have to experience that stuff as a student. But at the end of the day you have to step up and be focused and play like we know how to play.”
