There are times when I am fishing that I become overwhelmed with thanksgiving. This feeling might come across as strange to those of you who think fishing is a waste of time, or one of those activities you do not particularly excel in, or even like to do for that matter. I know I am not alone in feeling this way as a fisher person.
Many of my friends tell me the experience of standing in a river, stream, lake or on a saltwater flat somewhere makes them want to jump and shout for joy. No kidding. They are overwhelmed by the fact they have temporarily escaped the hustle and bustle of everyday life and exchanged that hectic pace for some moments of solace and reflection. For this, they are thankful for the oppotunity to have this time alone with just the water and the fish. It can even be called a religious experience by those who dwell on the magnificence of creation and the wonder of life while experiencing thankfulness.
Thanksgiving is this week. With all the concerns about the coronavirus and controversy over the presidential election results, it is difficult to have feelings of being thankful at all. Yet the United States is still the best country in the world in which to live, work, play and have the right to religious freedom. I can state this with confidence for I have been to countries like Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela and other places to fish. Let me tell you, individual rights do not exist like we have in our country.
At least in the USA we, at this point in time, still can celebrate our freedom to have life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness even though these are under attack by those who are jealous of our freedoms guaranteed under the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights.
In fact, the first Thanksgiving as we celebrate it was first held under the most austere conditions. The early colonists were starving to death because they had no idea how to grow crops and sustain themselves through the harsh New England winters. Thankfully, an indigenous people and culture living in the eastern part of the country willingly shared knowledge and resources to teach the first European settlers how to live off the land and to survive in a foreign land, or colonization would have probably ended abruptly.
The definition of thanksgiving means to show gratitude, especially to God. I am not going to get “preachy” on anyone. I am just saying this: Despite COVID-19 and despite political uncertainty, we can still be thankful that the virus has not infected more than it has in Park County and Wyoming.
We can be also thankful for spouses, children, grandchildren, jobs, roofs over our heads and many other things one can give thanks for even during a dark period of time in our history. I wish all of you a blessed Thanksgiving. If you are not fishing and giving thanks, do so with family and friends. Just be safe when sharing that turkey supper, so we can celebrate many more Thanksgiving days in the years to come.
