Most of you older folks probably remember back in the day when all of us kids played that currently politically incorrect game, Cowboys and Indians?
Or maybe it was just a kids’ version of the Western grade B movie standard, Cowboys and Bad Guys. If you were in my group, the only thing you couldn’t imagine up was horses. Unlike the adults today who travel the country playing their high-dollar version of Cowboys and whatever. Those folks got real horses. And real guns too!
Not complaining! Sandi and I have owned our fair share of horses during our 56 years of marriage. We’ve had some good ones and we’ve fed a few real plugs.
Doesn’t matter, they were all learning experiences.
From Blacky, the big Tennessee Walker that my paternal uncle Don, who spent his entire life on the family farm over in South Dakota, started me and my sister Terry on at age 2, maybe 3, through the Shetland pony our Grandma B coerced Grandpa B into buying for us, up through my big paint Fox Trotter that Jim Bales found for me up in northern Montana.
Then there was Sandi’s “Pokey” who was a refugee from the Pryor Mountain wild horse band and, because of his obvious Welsh pony heritage, looked like he was half Texas Grulla brush popper. We also had our mare “Misty” we bought from Bob Loper and was, spot on, the fastest horse in this corner of the state. At the end there was our Appaloosa “Ute” who was basically a family horse, but I was the one who rode him most.
It’s complicated, but we bought him from our son’s father-in-law Kenyon. That horse would gain weight in a beaten-out pasture where other horses would starve out and was smarter than your standard Dalmatian dog.
That said, unless I was toting some type of meat critter out of the mountains, I’d rather hunt on foot with a pack on my back. Never could get 100% comfortable with making the four-footed do all of the work. Not cowboy enough, I guess.
Rather than recreational riding, I usually only used my horses when there was a job to do or an objective to be accomplished. Sandi, on the other hand, loved to ride and even if it were only around the block, would do it in a hard half-second. Pokey was her main horse and, like her, he was small and lovable.
Then there were the mules. I guess my failing point with mules was, as I was once told, “You have to be smarter than the mule.” Apparently I wasn’t! I owned four or five of the cussed things over the years and out of that group, only one that was worth, in my opinion, having. That was a neutered male of small stature, a little bigger than a decent-sized burro, that had been trained to pack and ride. No need for a lead rope though, I swear the darned thing would follow you anywhere just like a well-trained dog.
He’d just put his nose in your rear pocket and go right into the house with you if that’s where you were going. Actually, in hindsight, he was the perfect companion for a walking hunter or a hiker who didn’t like the feel of a backpack bearing down on his hips. A calmer, more people-friendly critter you couldn’t find. Except maybe Pokey.
The little mule let my sister, who was riding it one day when she came visiting, slide completely upside down while still in the saddle and never even twitched an ear. Just stood there quietly until Sis got reorganized.
Pokey, while packing out a half an elk, was hit right between the eyes by Irish Johnnies’ rifle when the sling broke as he was leading the horse downhill in the mountains west of Meeteetse. The scope hit Pokey right between the eyes (busted the scope up good) and the darned horse just stopped and waited until everything was fixed and then we went on, acting like nothing ever happened.
But, unlike with horses, most of my mule experiences had severe negative overtones. From the long-eared, block-headed mutant that tried to kill me by sliding sideways down a steep sandstone canyon side (so much for their sure-footedness!) to that same knot-head that would go to sleep while we were riding in the wilderness and then start stumbling and wake up just short of falling down.
The canyon thing really wasn’t the mule’s fault, I guess, more attributable to the mountain lion that popped out on the trail ahead of us. Still, I’d have shot that dang mule if I could have reached my revolver, which had popped out of the holster when we went over on our side and went sliding through the shale and sand just out of reach ahead of us down the steep slope.
By the time I was able to retrieve my handgun, both mule and lion were conspicuously absent. After I had hiked the several miles back to the corral, I found the mule, sans tack, patiently waiting with a bored demeanor, to be turned in and fed. I should have shot her right there and then, but then I’d have had to dig a hole for the critter and truthfully, I was just too tired to care at that point.
This was the same mule that taught me that Santa Claus didn’t use reindeer to fly around the world, he had mules. That particular female mule could, and did, fly. She could stand still and then jump a five-strand barbed wire fence and would, if there were horses somewhere around. I guess she thought she was a horse since that’s where she would head once out on her own. To join someone else’s horses. She actually didn’t like other mules.
I had to build a corral with seven-foot sides to keep her in, but I finally got tired of the problems and sold her to an outfitter from down around Thermopolis who really skinned me on the price. But I wanted her gone! He must have been a mule man because he never brought her back.
Fact is, and it pains me to admit it, I bumped into him about a year after the sale here in Cody and had to listen to him tell me how that was the best mule he’d ever had. I think he was just a mean, viscous little man, just like that dang mule! However, just like that dang mule, he was apparently a lot smarter than me.
Oh yeah, Blacky, our Tennessee Walking horse from over in South Dakota, lived to be in his 40s before he laid it down. I guess you could say he had a lot of horse power!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.