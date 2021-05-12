A second prescribed burn project was successfully implemented a week ago in the South Fork of the Shoshone River drainage south of the Cabin Creek confluence.
Fifteen Shoshone National Forest Fire and Fuels personnel and two fire engines participated in the 101-acre burn. This prescribed burn was the final phase of a joint project with Wyoming Game and Fish Department to improve bighorn sheep habitat.
A crew contracted by G&F had previously cut and scattered juniper and small fir trees to provide a large fuel source for the prescribed burn phase. Another contributor to the project was the Wild Sheep Foundation.
