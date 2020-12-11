The Cody Broncs basketball team wasn't able to take the lid off the basket, losing in their season opener against the St. Thomas More Cavaliers in Gillette, 61-28.
The South Dakota-based Cavaliers came out of the gate hot and stayed that way throughout the game, knocking down 3 after 3 against the Broncs zone defense.
On offense, Cody struggled to put up points in the first half. They fared better in the third frame, putting up 11 points in the last six minutes and getting solid contributions from their bench.
The Broncs will play again tomorrow against another out-of-state opponent in the Scottsbluff (Neb.) Bearcats. Tipoff is at 1:30 p.m.
