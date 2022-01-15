The Cody Fillies remained perfect on the season after a 68-28 road win against Riverton on Saturday.
Reece Niemann finished 11 points in the first half to help put Cody up 44-11 at the break.
Cody stretched the lead to 60-21 at the end of the third.
Molly Hays led the Fillies (9-0, 1-0) with 18 points. Kennedi Niemann finished with 16
