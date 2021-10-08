The Cody Broncs football team used a second half offensive surge to take down visiting Star Valley 22-3 Friday night.
Jackson Gail got the Broncs on the board in the second quarter with a field goal to put Cody up 3-0.
Star Valley would add a field goal to tie things up 3-3 heading into halftime.
Cody quarterback Luke Talich scored on a 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to make it 9-3 Broncs.
Talich then found Chaz Cowie for a 50-yard touchdown pass to make it 15-3 heading into the fourth quarter.
Talich would add another touchdown on a 43-yard QB keeper and the Broncs defense shut down the Braves offense in the second half for the final 22-3 score.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.