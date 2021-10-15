Both the Cody Bronc and Filly runners finished first at the 3A Conference meet in Riverton on Friday.
Charlie Hulbert, Ben Stewart and David Juergens finished third, fourth and fifth respectively, to help lead the Broncs to the conference title.
The Fillies had five runners finish in the top top 10, led by Ava Stafford who finished second overall. Taylen Stinson, Mekenzie Clark, and Kinley Bollinger finished third, fourth and fifth, respectively.
Keira Jackson finished seventh for the Fillies to help secure a convincing win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.