The Cody Legion team combined for 32 hits in a doubleheader on Tuesday night as the Cubs returned to league play to sweep Lovell in Cowley.
Cody (25-16, 6-0) took game one 15-8, and jumped on the Mustangs early in game two to walk away with the 16-6 win.
“We found a lot of barrels up and down the lineup,” coach Bart Grenz said. “It is good to see the kids making hard contact.”
Trey Thomasson singled and scored on an error in the first, and Ben Reinker singled and scored on a wild pitch to put the Cubs up 2-0.
Lovell put up a pair of runs in the bottom of the first to tie things up at 2-2 before Jackson Schroeder doubled to score Thomasson in the top of the third.
Cody got the offense rolling in a six-run fourth inning, highlighted by a Trey Schroeder triple that scored Thomasson and Reinker to help put the Cubs up 9-2.
Jack Schroeder finished off a strong six innings with a pair of strikeouts and Cody added six more runs in the seventh to go up big 15-2.
The Mustangs put together a small rally in the bottom of the seventh as Ty Peterson took to the hill to try and close things out for Cody, but the Cubs walked away with the convincing 15-8 win.
Jack Schroeder got the win, his sixth of the season.
He gave up six hits and struck out six with zero earned runs against a feisty Mustangs squad.
The top three batters in the Cubs lineup all finished with three hits apiece in Thomasson, Reinker and Jack Schroeder.
Trey Schroeder tripled twice and Peterson drove in four runs on a pair of hits.
Jayvin McAlmond laid down a bunt single in the fourth to load the bases for the Cubs.
In game two, Thomasson topped his three-hit performance in game one with four hits in game two.
Thomasson singled in the first, doubled in the first, doubled in the third and doubled in the seventh.
Dominic Phillips opened up the scoring in the first on a single to score Thomasson.
Trey Schroeder, Myles Bailey and Thomasson all added RBIs in the top of the first to put Cody up 7-0.
Cody added another run in the second and four in the third to build a 12-2 lead.
Trey Schroeder helped his own cause on the mound with a double that scored Phillips to put the Cubs up by 10.
Austin Maxfield hammered a double in the top of the sixth for his first hit of the season that led to scores by McAlmond, Jack Schroeder and Phillips.
Cody racked up 18 hits, led by Thomasson’s four.
Jack Schroeder, Phillips and Trey Schroeder finished with three hits apiece.
Reinker finished with two hits, and Jace Jarrett and William Duke finished with a hit each.
Peterson walked and scored twice for Cody.
Trey Schroeder got his sixth win of the season on the mound.
He gave up just four hits and an earned run in four innings.
McAlmond pitched two scoreless innings while Thomasson went one inning and gave up four hits and a pair of earned runs.
The Cubs will host the Cody Tournament on July 8-10 at Milward Simpson Field.
Cody is scheduled to play at the following times:
Friday
2 p.m. vs. Sheridan
7 p.m. vs. Miles City
Saturday
6 p.m. vs. Miles City
Sunday
1 p.m. vs. Gallatin Valley
