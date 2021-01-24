The Cody wrestling team had a busy weekend, wrestling six duals.
The Broncs are still shorthanded due to injury illness and athletes in quarantine, but are gradually building back its numbers.
On Thursday the Broncs travelled to Worland to take on Powell, Lovell and the host team. The Broncs fell to Lovell 42-36, Powell 38-36 and Worland 66-15.
In the dual with Lovell, both teams were open at various weights, but in head-to-head matches, Kale Mickelson (145) pinned Landon Marchant in 4:58, Brady Deming (152) pinned Aden Nicholson in 2:37 and Keaton Stone (182) pinned Casen Hiser in 24 seconds.
Against Powell, Taylor Baggs (106) won by fall over Trey Freeman, Deming (152) pinned Caleb Cruz in 40 seconds, Jackson Wood (160) pinned Merced Jordan-Silva in 29 seconds, Stone (182) pinned Lannon Brazelton in 31 seconds, Zac Barton (220) won by fall over Clayton Emmett in 54 seconds and Danny Becker (275) pinned Nevan McDonald in 1:47.
Cody picked up three wins against the Warroriors. Will Thomasson (170) defeated Josh Rose 8-7, Stone (182) pinned Rlach Moreno in 1:23 and Becker (275) pinned Koby Tigner in 1:19.
In Lander on Saturday the Broncs, lost to Laramie 47-36, Douglas 54-30 and Worland 72-12.
In matches wrestled, Mickelson(145) defeated Brock Baily 1:09, Stone (182) pinned Caelum Murray in 51 seconds and Collin Linderman pinned Adam Beauais in 18 seconds.
Against Douglas, Mickelson (145) pinned Bradon Borman in 5:41, Stone (182) pinned Kenai Beuquest in 29 seconds, Lindemann won by fall over TK Stinson in 2:27 and Jonas Mickelson (220) pinned Kolby Parker in 48 seconds
Facing the Warriors the second time during the weekend, Micah Grant (132) pinned Kyle Anderson in 56 seconds and Stone pinned Issac Rose in 23 seconds.
In JV matches, Dylan Campbell (152) earned two pins against Douglas opponents as did Barrett George (160). Ben Seibert (152) and Thomasson (160) also earned pins.
Campbell (152) also had two wins against Worland, as did Kale Mickelson (145). Thomasson (170) and Barton (220) also pinned their opponents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.