The Cody girls basketball team came as close as the Fillies has ever come in program history to a state title. They fell 52-37 to No. 1 seed Cheyenne East on Saturday in the 4A State Championship game in Casper. Despite the loss, it’s still the end of a historic season for Cody (17-6).
Torrie Schutzman led the way with 13 points on four three pointers and freshman Molly Hays tallied 10. Sophomore Kennedi Niemann scored seven and Senior Brittan Bower added four points.
Cody started the scoring Saturday with a free throw by Schutzman and a fast break layup by Hays to take a 3-0 lead. The rest of the first was all Cheyenne East (20-2). The Lady Thunderbirds took advantage of Fillies turnovers and offensive rebounds and built a 12-3 lead going into the second quarter.
Schutzman started the second with a trey to cut the Cheyenne lead to six, but Cody continued to struggle on the scoreboard as, aside from another Schutzman trey midway through, Cheyenne kept a lead, going ahead 21-11 on a Lady Thunderbirds 3-pointer. Kennedi Niemann stopped the slide with a late jumper and, after a pair of Cheyenne free throws, Hays responded in kind to make it 23:13 with 37 seconds left in the half. Cody couldn’t stop a late trey from Cheyenne though, and went into the half trailing 26-13.
In the third it was Cheyenne that opened with a trey. Cody was able to hold off Lady Thunderbirds scorers for stretches but couldn’t rally. After Ally Boysen briefly cut the lead to 15 late in third with a layup, Cheyenne responded with one of its own to enter the fourth ahead 37-20.
After Cheyenne scored to open the fourth, Cody scored eight in a row to briefly cut the lead to 11. With less than two minutes remaining, Schutzman sank another trey to briefly cut the lead to 10 at 45-35, but the Thunderbirds made enough free throws down the stretch to keep Cody from making it a single digit game.
