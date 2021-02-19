The No. 4-ranked Cody girls basketball team nearly knocked off Natrona County on Friday night, but couldn’t stop a late rally and fell 49-46 to the No. 2 team in 4A in Casper.
With the loss, Natrona (13-2, 4-0) secures the top seed in the 4A Northwest and the Fillies (12-4, 2-2) are line for the No. 2 seed from the conference if they win the final two sub conference matchups, including Saturday’s game against Rock Springs.
Molly Hays led the Fillies with 22 points and Torrie Schutzman eight.
The game was a low-scoring defensive battle early. Hays opened the scoring with a layup, the first of nine first-half points. Schutzman sank a layup on a fast break for a 10-4 lead after one.
In the second quarter Hays kept Cody ahead with a pair of treys , the second after Natrona briefly tied it at 14, to put the Fillies ahead 17-14 at the half.
The teams went back and forth in the third quarter, with Ally Boysen scoring on a key putback late in the quarter to hold on to the lead and Reece Niemann hitting a jump shot late to briefly put Cody ahead 34-27. Natrona rallied and Cody led 34-31 after three.
The Fillies boosted their small lead early in the fourth, with Schutzman sinking a pair of free throws to go ahead 38-31, but Natrona responded with a trey. The teams battled but Cody continued to stay ahead, with Izzy Radakovich getting a tough offensive rebound and a putback for a 42-38 lead with 4:10 left.
Natrona rallied late in the quarter, taking the lead after a Cody turnover on a fastbreak layup to go ahead 45-44 with just over two minutes remaining. The Fillies struggled in the rally attempt, hampered by turnovers, and missed late 3-point attempts that would’ve tied in the final seconds.
