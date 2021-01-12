After putting up 101 points against Lyman on Saturday, the No. 1 3A Worland Warriors brought the heat to Cody and beat the Broncs on their home court, 71-49.
The Warriors' (8-0) tough press in the first half forced the Broncs (1-5) to make mistakes and Worland took advantage, getting out on the break and hitting layups. In the half-court game, hot shooting from beyond the arc helped Worland put up an insurmountable lead.
Early foul trouble put the Warriors into the bonus early in the second quarter. Worland did not commit a foul themselves until there were 4 minutes left in the first half.
Enough was enough for senior Caleb Pryor after he drew the foul, and he found the bottom of the net twice and swatted a shot before going up for a rebound and getting slammed to the hardwood, forcing him out of the game for the rest of the half.
Cody came out of halftime looking like a different team, breezing through the Worland press and beating the Warriors at their own game, running them off the court in a 16-7 third quarter, but it was too little, too late. The Warriors found a rhythm again in the fourth and put the Broncs away.
The Broncs next game is their last home game in January when they welcome the Kelly Walsh Trojans (1-5) to Sweitzer Gym for a non-conference 4A bout. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.