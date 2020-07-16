The Cody Legion baseball team continues its string of games against the World Baseball Showcase team, splitting on Wednesday to improve to 31-15 overall.
World Baseball 5, Cody 2
Facing another quality pitcher, the Cubs had just three hits in game one Wednesday.
The Colts scored three in the fourth after a single, walk and three-run homer. They added two runs in the seventh on two singles, a double and an error.
Cody scored two in the bottom of the frame. Devyn Engdahl and Jack Schroeder hit singles and Grady McCarten walked to load the bases. Hayden Bronnenberg was hit by a pitch to bring in one run and a Schroeder scored on a wild pitch.
At the plate, Engdahl and McCarten went 1-2 and Schroeder 1-3.
Bronnenberg pitched the complete game, giving up five runs on eight hits.
Cody 10, World Baseball 4
The Cubs got their first win against the Colts in game two.
Cody put up four in the first. A walk, singles by Jared and Tyler Grenz and a double by Engdahl scored three. Following another walk, a single by Chance Moss brought in the fourth run.
In the fifth, Cody Phillips hit a double and Ethan Johnston a single before Phillips scored on a ground out by Jared Grenz.
Singles by Bronnenberg and Johnston and a Colt error made it 6-0 in the fourth, and in the fifth an error, walk and single by Dominic Phillips drove in another.
Cody continued to hit the ball in the sixth. Cody Phillips hit a single and then Jared Grenz hit a homer to left. Tyler Grenz then hit a triple to left and scored on a passed ball.
At that point the Cubs had won by the 10-run rule, but the teams decided to keep playing.
World Baseball scored its home runs in the seventh. A single was followed by a two-run shot over the left field fence. Then a double was again followed by a homer to right to make it 10-4.
Cody finished with 12 hits. Johnston went 2-3, and Cody Phillips, Jared Grenz and Tyler Grenz 2-4.
Dominic Phillips earned the win, going 5 innings and giving up no runs on two hits. Johnston pitched 1 inning and allowed three runs on three hits. Logan McLeod pitched 1 inning and gave up one run on one hit.
