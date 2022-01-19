A talented Meeteetse girls basketball team showed no signs of letting up after a solid start to the season with three dominating performances at the Little Six Tournament in Meeteetse over the weekend.
The Lady ’Horns cruised past Roberts (Mont.) on Friday 68-27 to start things off.
On Saturday the Lady ’Horns took care of Arvada-Clearmont 60-41 and Midwest 40-21 to improve to 7-2 on the year.
“My girls played good basketball and worked their tails off this weekend,” coach Ty Myers said.
Delanie Salzman led four Lady ’Horns in double figures against Roberts to start things out on Friday.
The senior finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds and six steals as Meeteetse jumped on the Lady Rockets right away to go up 24-9 in the opening frame.
By the time the first half buzzer sounded Meeteetse had built a 41-16 lead behind a defense that forced 32 steals for the game and help lead to 73 shot attempts for the home team.
Maci Allison continued her strong start to the season with 15 points for Meeteetse. Sami Cooley added 11 points and Jayci Ervin 10 in the win.
The Lady ’Horns continued to put the pressure on the Lady Rockets in the second half, holding Roberts to just two fourth-quarter points on their way to the 41 point win.
Maylee Potas finished with five points. Hallie Ogden and Bell Van Auken chipped in four points apiece.
The Lady ’Horns had to shake off a second-quarter rally from Arvada-Clearmont on Saturday after the Lady Panthers stormed back from a 15-3 first quarter deficit to trail just 30-21 at the break.
Meeteetse kept the Lady Panthers at bay in the second half to walk away with the 19-point win.
Salzman set the pace for the Lady ’Horns with 15 points, five rebounds and four assists.
Allison shined again with 14 points, six rebounds and six steals.
An aggressive Lady ’Horns defense forced 30 more turnovers against the Lady Panthers led by Ervin with eight. She also added four points and eight rebounds.
Potas finished with seven points, Van Auken six, Ogden two and Cooley two in the win.
Meeteetse got out to another hot start against Midwest in game three.
The Lady ’Horns took a 20-7 lead into the locker room at halftime before the Lady Oilers put together a third-quarter rally,
Midwest hung with the Lady ’Horns in the third, but ran out of gas in the fourth frame as the Lady ’Horns outscored the visitors by five in the fourth despite some late foul trouble to earn another 19-point win.
Salzman starred again for Meeteetse with 15 points and three assists. She entered the tournament one of the leaders in the conference in scoring at nearly 14 per game and should climb the ranks after the weekend.
Allison finished with 12 points and seven rebounds. Cooley added four points and nine boards. Potas had two points and hauled in four off the glass. Ogden and Van Auken combined for seven rebounds and three steals.
With Ten Sleep unable to field a girls team this year, the Lady ’Horns don’t have a game scheduled until Jan. 27 when they host rival Burlington.
The Lady Huskies are 7-3 on the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.