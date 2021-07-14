When it comes to the Cody Softball Lower League, some girls hit off a tee while others swing freely at their coach’s pitches, but all are guaranteed a great experience playing team softball for the first time.
“Softball is fun and it’s for everyone – everyone should participate,” said Mia Beachler, coach of the Sage Civil Engineering Pink and Grey Foxes.
Beachler said learning the building blocks of the game can give players an advantage over their opponents down the road. Learning the basic rules of the game is fundamental for the Lower League.
In the league for girls 4-7 years old, the coaches pitch to the players, and the rest of the defense gathers around the infield. As long as a batter makes contact with the ball, foul or not, they get to run to first.
At times, coaches will take a break from coaching to correct a flaw in their players’ batting stances. Beachler is coaching the Foxes with current Cody High School softball player Morgan Evans.
“It’s good to build those fundamentals so when they actually get into an age group where it does matter they can have that in their mind,” Beachler said.
If a batter can’t make contact, they still get to take a whack off the tee. Another feature of the league is that the last batter in each inning gets to run all the bases.
Tiana Lee, coach of the Royal Storage Pink Lions, said her players have made vast improvements from the start of the season, when many of them would continue running off toward the outfield fence after reaching first base.
On June 24, the Pink and Grey Foxes batted first against the Pink Lions. Second-grader Charlee Keller, one of the team’s veterans, got the inning started with a hard ground single. Next, Lexi Moore got a hit, but had a moment’s hesitation before running down to first, appearing unsure whether the hit was worthy of running the bases for.
Some players had a little less focus than others. A third baseman on the Royal Storage Pink Lions appeared to take more interest in kicking dirt than the task at hand. About 10 feet to her left, a teammate was spinning in circles.
After all the Foxes took their swings, they grabbed their mitts from the dugout amidst a cacophony of giggles and clanging metal bats tipping over.
Pink Lion Tora Hogan had a systematic approach for choosing her bat.
“Eeny, meeny, miny, moe,” she recited.
Stepping up to the plate, Hogan took a ferocious swing and the ball ricocheted off her helmet, before bouncing forward. It was still a hit and Hogan was all smiles.
Many of the Lower League players may still be learning the rules of the game, but some have already figured out a thing or two about how to succeed.
“My favorite is to run the bases and hit,” said Everlee Reel, a 6-year-old member of the Pink Lions.
For some of the players, running home was part of some real strategy, and for others, it was just another part of the fun.
Colbie Beemer scored the Foxes first run, but took her helmet off before reaching home.
“It’s too tight,” she exclaimed.
One of the youngest players on the field was 5-year-old Maddie McGuire on the Foxes, whose helmet kept falling over her eyes. She had a little trouble making contact with a live pitch, so Lee set up the tee.
“OK girls, get ready, it’s going to get hit,” Lee said.
Sure enough, McGuire slapped a hard liner to short, where Moore scooped up the ball. Moore then made a perfect defensive play, running over and stepping on third base for an out – a nice day for a kindergartener.
“Touching the bases, hitting the ball,” Lee said. “It’s fun.”
