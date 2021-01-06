Forty wrestlers came out for the Cody Middle School team this season.
“It was a very successful season with several kids coming out for wrestling for the first time,” coach Rodney Miears said.
The were only duals due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“This made it rather challenging trying to get all the kids matches each dual, but everyone stayed mindful of the situation and were happy to have a season,” Miears said. “When kids didn’t have a match, they continued to have good spirits and cheered their teammates on, which was great to see.”
Cody had duals against Worland, Greybull/Rocky Mountain, Riverton (twice), Lovell, Powell, Shoshoni and Thermopolis during the season. The Broncs ended with a 5-3 record.
William Wood, Kannon Grant and Trey Smith went undefeated during the season.
Other wrestlers on the team included Lance Baggs, Darren Downer, Jona Schultz, Caleb Ball, Trent Bower, Jackson French, Gray Mickelson, Kort Sorensen, Gabe Grant, Bryson Laing, Syrus Bates, Thomas Butz, Aiden Gallagher, Macix Rothleutner, Landon Shultz, Reed Deming, Myles Hensley, Alex Sitz, Cinch Dalton, Brody Hallock, Cora Mercade, Ashten Hubbs, Trent Loran, Owen Monfeldt, Aaron Trotter, Destin Vrooman, Josh Sauers, Holden Bankert, Luis Cordero, Gavin Seiber, Warren Sorensen, Adam Cheney, Logan Barton, Charles Becker, Noah Trunkhill and Lucas Loran.
The team was also coached by Trev Wood and Travis Duncan.
