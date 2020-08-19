After 35 years in the schools and on the courts, Norm Sedig finally has the time to enjoy the fall.
Forced into early retirement, Sedig now has the chance to do some of the things he always wanted to do, namely enjoying the New England fall colors and going to the U.S. Open, the country’s premier tennis competition.
“I’ll still come out and support the kids,” Sedig said.
As a coach, the man known as Coach Seadog to many of his former players had an illustrious career in Wyoming sports. Not just a tennis coach, Sedig was part of the Cubs coaching staff when the baseball team won a state championship in the ‘80s, and coached the Cody High School girls basketball teams for several years in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s.
Basketball may have been Sedig’s first love, but tennis is where he made his name. The Cody tennis team was in dire straits when he took the helm.
“The team had 10 kids and no coach,” Sedig said. “They were a week into the season with no coach... The AD comes to me and says, ‘I need a favor. Tennis has no coach. I see you’re certified. Will you do it for one year?’ and I said, ‘Yes.’”
He couldn’t stop at one.
Sedig is one of the most accomplished coaches in any sport in the history of Wyoming athletics. He’s a 19-time Conference Coach of the Year, two-time Wyoming Coach of the Year, and has been a nominee for National Coach of the Year six times. Fifteen years ago, he was inducted into the Wyoming Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Twice the girls team became state champions, and four times each the boys and girls teams were state runners-up.
Sedig coached 40 players to individual state titles and 96 to All-State honors. A dozen of his former players were honorable-mention All Americans, while three were named All Americans.
“I don’t think there is a better, more rewarding profession than teaching and coaching,” Sedig said when asked why he kept coming back year after year.
Though coaching has its own rewards, Sedig has a competitive streak, too. He recounted a story from when he took the reins as coach.
“Down at the state tournament, the Cheyenne Central coach who had won a lot of state championships in both boys and girls, he told me, ‘You’ll never be competitive in Cody because you don’t have indoor courts and pro instructors,’” Sedig said.
“In the back of my mind I thought, ‘I’m going to make him eat those words…’ Five years later, we won our first state championship.”
One of his former players, Tessa Blough, had a glowing review about her time under Sedig.
“He cared about all of us athletes and wanted us to succeed,” she said. “Coach Seadog did a good job implementing both the individual aspect of tennis as well as the team aspect of tennis. He always had us laughing and made sure we were having fun.”
Sedig’s trajectory as a coach was remarkable, but he thinks it may have been more than talent or luck. He thinks it might have been fate.
Sedig was named for his uncle, Norman Helmer Sedig, who was killed in a car accident in 1937. Thirty years later, when he started going to school at Black Hills State to become a P.E. teacher and coach, his father told him that his namesake had followed the same path.
“I really believe I was born a coach,” Sedig said.
His coaching career ended with no shortage of fireworks, first with all three girls doubles teams winning state championships – the Fillies finished a close third overall – and then with a protracted fight for one more year as coach that he ultimately lost.
That fight generated a lot of support from the community and from his players who stood in defense of their coach, memories of which he said he will take to his vault in Riverside Cemetery.
Sedig passes the tennis reins to Jason Quigley, who has already started working as the new head coach of the team.
“He’s a tennis guy,” Sedig said of Quigley. “He’s been teaching pro for about 32 years and his heart will be in it. He cares for kids and I’m happy to turn the program over to him.”
Now retired from teaching and coaching, Sedig said he plans to continue his world travels and write an autobiography.
(Zac Taylor contributed to this report)
(1) comment
Coach Seadog has earned a place in the hearts of those of us who are true Codyites. I had the privilege of having him as a coach and he was absolutely wonderful. Thank you Coach Seadog.
