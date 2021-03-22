Cody Junior Marshall Brookins capped off his Nordic ski season by competing in the 2021 Western Region Junior Championships in Soldier Hollow Utah on March 11-13.
“The experience was amazing,” he said. “I’m really glad my coach (Meggin Becker) pushed me the whole season and I had so much fun. I was super stoked to be invited to Western Regionals and that all my hard work really did pay off.”
On March 11, Brookins competed in the 1.5K sprint. He finished 92nd in 4:23.
“The atmosphere was very social and everyone was extremely nice, but it still had that competitive aspect to racing,” he said. “There was a lot of cheering from everybody.”
The follow day he skied in the 10K classic, which he said was his best race. He finished 78th in 29:03.
“It was my best because I’m stronger in classic and I do way better at longer distances,” he said.
Saturday was the 10K skate race. Brookins finished 83rd in 32:14. Snow during the race made for some difficult conditions. With each lap around the course, the snow was getting heavier and thicker to the point his family could barely see him cross the finish line.
“The falling snow was definitely hard since I couldn’t see at all,” he said. “I’d wipe my glasses and then they would fog and the snow would just stick to them way more. I just kind of rolled with it and guessed my way through the course.”
To qualify, Brookins had to finish consistently near the top in High Plains Division races held during the season. The division consists of skiers from Wyoming, southern Montana and western South Dakota.
“I learned a lot about skiing itself,” he said. “It was great to see how other skiers handled the courses and I felt like I can apply that to my own skiing.”
He hopes to pursue a spot on the High Plains Junior National team next year.
“I’d also like to be placing top-5 consistently at races and I’d like to be more involved with my team and create a stronger relationship with the snow,” he added.
Brookins and his family thank everyone who donated to help him attend the Western Regional, and also the coaches and athletes who assisted him in training.
