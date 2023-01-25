This column is more of a personal update than an outdoor column per se.
It’s as much for the edification of the good folks at the Enterprise as it is to our readers. To begin with, you need to understand that I’ve been unknowingly battling a disintegrating and gangrenous gall bladder for the last several months. That situation finally came to a head rather abruptly during the middle of our last severe snowstorm Dec. 21. Or maybe the 22.
I spent the days before Christmas here in our local hospital. Right in the middle of that real nasty snowstorm, things in my chest and gut started kicking up and Sandi, my wife, convinced me to call our good friend Jim to take me into the ER. We were pretty sure I was having another heart attack. Not!
Apparently my gall bladder had been decomposing for several months, maybe years if you read agent orange into the equation, and picked that night to tell me about it. The ER surgeon said it was a mess of decomposed corruption and gangrenous tissue. Or, at least that’s what my son and grandson said he told them. The surgeon even took pictures. Nasty! My son Greg and oldest grandson Corey drove over the mountain from Sheridan through those storms to be here while the surgeon was pulling out the infected portions of my guts.
All I remember was waking up half loopy on pain killers and tied to an IV thingie. Not my idea of a good time. Regardless, after a couple of days the hospital turned me loose. After all, it was Christmas Eve and people had plans. Besides, despite the slight chance of recurring infection (I was stuffed full of antibiotics), I felt pretty good and am definitely not suited to life in a medical unit. Sorry Maurice. Anyway, everybody was super nice.
Now get this. My discharge instructions from the surgeon were to get my medical primary, which would have been the VA, to look at the dressings and resultant holes in my chest and gut (six of them) within a week to 10 days. You know, checking for infection and such. Simple enough, no?
Unfortunately the young lady at the VA scheduling desk had entirely different ideas, for whatever reasons, even after all the particulars were explained to her. In the end, this young lady decided to schedule me nearly three weeks out. All of which is not to be construed as an attack on the local medicos. They, including my surgeon, were very conscientious.
The big win from all of this is that we now have an actual doctor at the VA. No complaint against Meghan, my usual contact down there, but when I’m dying, or think I am, I’d rather have an actual doctor on my case. Still, he’s not as pretty as Meghan, at least not to me. But, and this is the big one, he’s a sandbox vet, listens and really seems to know what he’s doing. To me, that’s a big step forward!
Other than that, the Meineckes are trying to hit the new year running, sort of. Picked up a new to me (used) rifle a month back that I haven’t had time to check out yet. Granted, it’s only an older Remington 30-06, but the condition of the rifle and scope and the price were right. Perhaps learning how it wants to play will occupy my time while I heal during the upcoming spring. Maybe I’ll even be able to go rock-chuck hunting?
Or not! In order to go play with the rock chucks anywhere near here, you need money for gas. We’ve been saving our scheekals to buy a new dishwasher after our old one cratered. Finally went down and purchased a nice one we thought we could afford. Then we went through the steps to locate a plumber to install the darned thing.
As I write this, two Bragg plumbers are hard at work under the kitchen counter and it looks like Sandi will soon have her dishwasher back.
Talk about a plus-start to the new year.
