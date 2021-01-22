The Cody girls basketball team proved it can play with the best of class 4A and nearly came away with yet another win, falling to No. 2 Natrona, 56-54, on Friday at Sweitzer Gym in a game that went down to the final seconds.
Torrie Schutzmann led No. 4 Cody (7-2, 1-1) with 15 points, Ally Boysen scored 11 and Molly Hays nine as the Fillies nearly knocked off high-scoring Natrona (6-1, 1-0).
Cody and Natrona went back-and-forth with runs throughout the first half. In the opening quarter, Cody led 14-7 early, then Natrona took a 15-14 after eight minutes on the strength of a 6-0 run.
The Fillies couldn’t hold back Natrona early in the second quarter, as the Lady Mustangs took a 27-20 lead, the biggest of the game by either team.
Cody responded, with Boysen sinking a layup and then turning an offensive rebound into a putback in the final minute for a 27-24 Natrona lead at the half. Shutzman scored six in the half.
The Fillies regained the lead in the third quarter when Brittan Bower found Kennedi Niemann for a 3-pointer and a 29-28 advantage. The teams traded baskets, with Cody going ahead 40-36 after a trey by Schutzman and free throw by Hays. Natrona again rallied, with Emma Patik getting consecutive steals, the first ending in a free throw after a layup attempt and the second in a layup at the buzzer for a 42-40 Natrona lead.
In the fourth, Cody traded Natrona basket for basket, tying it at 3:20 when Kennedi Niemann snagged a Natrona pass, hit Hays streaking down court in stride for a layup. The Fillies couldn’t ever pull ahead in the fourth and after Hays brought it within one at 51-50 with 1:20 remaining, Tamryn Blom sank a layup while being fouled and converted the free throw for a 54-50 advantage.
Natrona just about sealed the win with another pair of free throws, although Schutzman made it interesting, scoring four points in the final; seconds of a two-point loss.
