It was all No. 2 Sheridan from the opening possession as the Cody boys basketball team fell on the road, 67-14.
Sheridan (3-0) stayed in a full-court press the entire first half, making it difficult for the Broncs (0-4) to even cross the halfcourt line, let alone run their offense. Platoon swaps kept fresh legs in the game for Sheridan as they subbed in 4 or 5 players every few minutes.
Cody struggled to get shots up, taking just 11 in the first half. No Broncs player scored a field goal in the second quarter as Sheridan leaped out to a 43-10 lead at the break. Cody scored only two field goals in the first half, and sophomore Kamden Niemann was the only player to score in the second period, sinking a pair of free throws.
The second half brought more of the same as Sheridan was in complete control on both ends of the court. The Broncs struggled to keep possession of the ball even though Sheridan relaxed its press.Cody scored just 4 points in the second half –all in the third quarter – as Sheridan piled on, forcing a running clock with 3:34 left in the third.
The Broncs will take a hiatus for the winter holidays and will have to wait until 2021 to play for their first win when they head to Lovell to take on the 3A Bulldogs (1-2) on Jan. 9.
