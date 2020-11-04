The day started with waffles. Store brand, plain. She’ll take whatever is in stock, although blueberry is her favorite.
They must be drenched in syrup. Maple, usually. Sometimes, she gets on a boysenberry kick. It’s the same meal Cody sophomore Tara Joyce starts her day with any day she’s racing in a meet.
It didn’t really make a difference that this meet was the conference championship. The routine was the same: Wake up before the sun, chow down on some waffles, head to morning practice. This day, there were a few more steps, the price of an away meet. She got on the bus to Worland after a quick bagel and played Exploding Kittens (a card game, she assured) to pass the time on the way. She didn’t know her name was about to go in the record books. Again.
“I’m just really lucky, honestly,” she said. “If you had asked me in sixth grade was I going to be here, I would have said, ‘You’re crazy. It’s never going to happen.’ Now that I’m here, I honestly can’t put it into words.”
She doesn’t like talking about her place in Wyoming sports history. Some of her classmates have taken to calling her the “state champ,” something she finds “a little embarrassing.”
“I just don’t like talking about it, usually,” she said with a laugh. “Swimming is more of a for me thing and then everyone is like, ‘Hey, state champ!’ and I’m like, ‘Um, thanks?’ I’m not really good with compliments, either.”
Family affair
Her swim career started in Los Angeles, along with those of the rest of the Joyce children – Ian, Brent, Kevin and Kelly – part of the Joyce parents’ insistence that every child in the family participate in some kind of sport, so they “didn’t have too much free time, so to speak,” according to Robert, the family patriarch.
Freshman Kelly Joyce, Tara’s sister, is a successful swimmer in her own right. Kelly has qualified for state in five events.
Swimming has long been a family affair for the Joyces. All three of the elder Joyce children were swimmers in their younger days, and their uncles were lifeguards.
“We’re kind of a swimming family,” Kelly said.
Kelly’s also been swimming since she was young and there is some friendly competition between the siblings.
[Tara’s] really good at freestyle events and I’m really good at [the individual medley] and stuff, but she’s really fast and gives me tips and stuff sometimes,” Kelly said.
Tara was around 6 years old when she started swimming, not that she necessarily wanted to.
“You know how when you’re young and your parents are like, ‘Okay, time to go to sports,’ and you don’t realize you have a choice to go to sports? I would say it started that way,” she said. “I was just a gullible child.”
Though there may have been some dispute about if she wanted to swim at the time, there’s no question she took to the water like a fish.
“I really do love this sport,” she said.
Tara got faster and faster as she got older, hitting her stride in middle school. By the time she left California last July, she was already qualifying for sectionals, a type of meet that is a stepping stone to college offers and the first rung of the ladder on the way to Olympic trials.
She turned 16 in September.
Of course, swimming, school and sleeping can’t take up 24 hours of every day. Wyoming has plenty to offer, and the Joyces soaked up the recent weather change before it soaked into the ground.
“I’m crazy about the snow,” Tara said. “I made a tiny snowman in my backyard, I made a mini foot slide. This last snow, I tried sledding in my backyard.”
Interested in engineering, she’s also trying to convince her father to let her build model rockets in her free time.
As much as Robert wants Tara to be a successful swimmer, he also doesn’t need to push very hard.
“Tara, she wants to swim,” Robert said. “I don’t have a big regimen on her. She eats what she eats. I don’t want to put them in a position where they hate to do something. The number one thing is the education ... regardless of what happens, just because of their education they’re going to be able to succeed. “
She’s consistently been a straight-A student, and puts in that level of work in the pool too.
“The bus ride home from conference where she broke two state records, she comes up and was like, ‘How can I get faster? What else can I do?’” coach Emily Swett said. “She is always ready to race.”
It’s just another example of Tara’s work ethic. Two hours a day, six days a week, ten and a half months (or so) per year, Tara is in the pool, working on her technique and her endurance. She hasn’t even hit her top times from her L.A. days yet – times that were great for a freshman, but would have put her on the edge of qualifying for state in California.
Records fall
It’s a different story in Wyoming. In her second meet of the season, Tara broke the Cody school record in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 53.38 seconds. No one in the state has swum it faster this season.
She didn’t know that she would be one of the best swimmers in Wyoming when she moved here, but she doesn’t take a single moment of it for granted.
“An important thing I would say to any person in sports is, ‘Don’t sell yourself out,’” she said. “Don’t think you’re too good for this or you’re too bad. There’s a reason we have races. There’s a reason the game is played. Anything can happen.”
So far Joyce has set state records in the 500 and 200 free. She’s also the sole owner or has a share of school records in the 200 IM, 100 fly, 100 free, 200 free relay, 400 free relay and 200 medley relay. More of the top times could fall this weekend at the state meet. She’s always racing the clock, but her competitive streak didn’t start with the seconds ticking by. It started with her family.
“I was very competitive as a child,” she said. “I have three older brothers and one younger sister. If you want things to go your way, you had to work for them. If you wanted to play Marco Polo or Sharks and Minnows with my family, you had to make sure you were working at swim practice.”
There’s a lot of pressure to perform outside of the pool for the Joyces as well. Tara says she gets plenty of motivation from her parents.
“We have a rule in my house: You gotta have A’s, otherwise, you don’t swim,” she said. “When I’m not in the pool I’m doing homework or focusing on resting. I’ve been doing it so long, adding bit by bit, that it’s just coming naturally to me now.”
She warms up. Thirty minutes in the pool to get loose. Then, the waiting game begins. She doesn’t mind. She loves to see people win and hype up her teammates as they race.
It doesn’t take long for her to get her chance to climb onto the starting blocks. It’s routine for her. Lately, that routine has included breaking state records.
