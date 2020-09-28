At the halfway point in the season, any athlete starts to feel the fatigue set in. When the halfway point includes back-to-back road trips in a week with three meets, times often start to slip.
That wasn’t the case for the Fillies this weekend as 36 new season bests were posted in meets in Lander and Powell. As an added bonus, freshman Kelsey Pomajzl stamped her ticket to Laramie two more times, posting state-qualifying times in the 100 fly and the 100 free after racing to a qualifying time in the 200 IM a few weeks before.
“We’re coming to the middle point in the season where they’re tired,” coach Emily Swett said of her team. “Some of them still aren’t seeing their best times. Some of them are coming together ... They’re right where they should be, I think.”
Juniors Paige Bower and Tayleigh Hopkin will also get to race a little more in Laramie, in the 200 IM and 50 free, respectively.
“I was really excited when I looked up at the board after my race to see that time,” Hopkin said of her state-qualifying 27.65-second race in the 50 free. “I cut over half a second.”
Friday’s meet in Lander was not a triangular; instead it was a triple dual, where the scores are counted against only one other team. Cody split the card, losing to Lander but beating Rawlins.
“That’s the closest we’ve scored Lander in a long time,” Swett said. “We were down a few key players. If we’d had them, we would have given them a run for their money, big time.”
On Saturday the Fillies finished second at an invite in Powell, losing to the host team.
Cody has this week off from meets, with the next one Oct. 8 in Worland, the first of a back-to-back. The team will follow that performance up the next day in Buffalo.
Lander-Cody-Rawlins Triple Dual
Team scores: Lander-Rawlins, 142-40; Cody-Rawlins, 128-47; Lander-Cody, 99-86
Cody Individuals
200 Medley relay — 2) Paige Bower, Tayleigh Hopkin, Kelsey Pomajzl, Elle Ortner, 2:11.77; 6) Sage Ellsbury, Emma Cook, Zelma Rudd, Mahayla Allred, 2:27.15; 8) Clara Christensen, Kelly Joyce, Summer Holeman, Allie Ennist, 2:46.21
200 free — 1) Tara Joyce, 2:01.33; 2) Bower, 2:15.78; 6) Taylen Stinson, 2:26.21; 9) Jillian Eakins, 2:44.14
200 IM — 5) Pomajzl, 2:41.70; 6) K. Joyce, 2:42.04; 7) M. Allred, 2:43.93; 9) Ennist, 3:06.79; 11) Ellsbury, 3:09.31
50 free — 2) Ally Boysen, 25.91; 4) Ortner, 28.49; 9) Holeman, 34.65; 11) Christensen, 41.09
1-meter diving — 3) Joy Woods, 140.85
100 fly — 1) Megan Boysen, 1:07.32; 3) Hopkin, 1:18.97; 7) Rudd, 1:25.02
100 free — 1) A. Boysen, 57.59; 6) Pomajzl, 1:03.77; 9) Ortner, 1:06.34; 13) Holeman, 1:18.25; 15) Christensen, 1:41.63
500 free — 1) T. Joyce, 5:24.12; 3) Bower, 6:04.17; 4) K. Joyce, 6:29.64; 8) Stinson, 6:37.35; 10) Ennist, 7:26.20; 12) Ellsbury, 7:57.57
200 free relay — 1) A. Boysen, M. Boysen, Hopkin, T. Joyce, 1:47.91; 3) Rudd, M. Allred, Pomajzl, Stinson, 2:03.93; 5) Christensen, Holeman, Cook, Ellsbury, 2:21.37
100 back — 1) M. Boysen, 1:09.17; 6) Rudd, 1:26.46; 7) Eakins, 1:28.11
100 breast — 3) M. Allred, 1:23.41; 4) Cook, 1:23.43; 6) Hopkin, 1:25.93
400 free relay — 1) T. Joyce, Bower, M. Boysen, A. Boysen, 4:00.52; 6) Stinson, Eakins, Ennist, Ortner, 4:52.18
Powell Quad II
Team scores: Powell, 389; Cody, 298; Buffalo, 266; Sublette County, 193
Cody Individuals
200 medley relay — 1) T. Joyce, Brylee Allred, M. Boysen, A. Boysen, 1:58.56; 4) Bower, Cook, M. Allred, Hopkin, 2:17.01; 8) Eakins, Stinson, Rudd, Ennist, 2:34.07
200 free — 1) A. Boysen, 2:08.62; 3) K. Joyce, 2:19.18; 6) Pomajzl, 2:24.97; 13) Adrian Wood, 2:45.98; 14) Ortner, 2:46.73; 17) Ellsbury, 2:48.05
200 IM — 2) T. Joyce, 2:18.43; 7) Bower, 2:41.26; 10) M. Allred, 2:45.77; 12) Stinson, 2:51.45
50 free — 6) M. Boysen, 27.58; 7) Hopkin, 27.65; 15) Cook, 31.98; 18) Christensen, 40.92
1-meter diving — 8) Woods, 138.95
100 fly — 2) M. Boysen, 1:06.72; 5) B. Allred, 1:12.11; 9) Pomajzl, 1:14.69; 11) Ellsbury, 1:33.66; 12) Holeman, 1:43.44
100 free — 1) T. Joyce, 54.41; 9) Ortner, 1:06.24; 14) Wood, 1:12.44; 16) Eakins, 1:15.17; 22) Christensen, 1:35.47
500 free — 4) Stinson, 6:35.41; 5) M. Allred, 6:35.79; 7) Hopkin, 6:52.19; 8) Ennist, 7:12.89; 10) Rudd, 7:29.48
200 free relay — 1) A. Boysen, B. Allred, M. Boysen, T. Joyce, 1:45.97; 6) Pomajzl, K. Joyce, Cook, Ortner, 2:02.23; 10) Christensen, Holeman, Wood, Ellsbury, 2:17.58
100 back — 4) Bower, 1:10.56; 13) Ennist, 1:28.39; 15) Eakins, 1:33.01
100 breast — 1) B. Allred, 1:16.14; 5) K. Joyce, 1:22.65; 7) A. Boysen, 1:24.87; 14) Rudd, 1:35.21
400 free relay — 3) Hopkin, Stinson, Ortner, Bower, 4:23.28; 6) Ellsbury, Ennist, Cook, K. Joyce, 4:52.50; 10) Christensen, Eakins, Holeman, Wood, 5:38.52
