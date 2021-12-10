The Cody Fillies basketball team knocked off its second consecutive opponent in Gillette on Friday with a 34-25 victory over St. Thomas More of Rapid City.
The Fillies defense held St. Thomas more to just 2 points in the opening quarter, and two points in the third.
Molly Hays led Cody with 10 points. Reece Niemann added 9 points. Ally Boysen chipped in 7 points in the win.
The Fillies wrap up their visit to Gillette with a matchup against host team Campbell County on Saturday.
