Natrona had too many offensive weapons for the Cody volleyball team to contain on Thursday, as the Fillies lost 3-0 in conference action.
The Lady Mustangs came out swinging in the first set and had Cody back on its heels and trailing 9-3. Natrona continued to pull away, going on an 8-0 run to lead 19-5 before a tip by Molly Hays gave Cody another point. The Fillies would get three more, two on missed serves by Natrona and the final on a kill by Autumn Wilson before the Lady Mustangs won 25-9.
The second set got off to a similar start. Natrona scored nine in a row to lead 13-3 before Cody scored three in a row on a kill and ace by Grace Shaffer and a misplayed ball by Natrona. Trailing 16-7, the Fillies played some of its best volleyball of the match, outscoring the Lady Mustangs 10-1 to tie the game at 17. The run included kills by Brittan Bower and Shaffer, and blocks by Shaffer and Lake Harrison.
The game was tied three more times before a hitting error and carry by Cody gave Natrona a two-point advantage. From there they pulled away to win 25-22.
Cody did a better job of staying with the Lady Mustangs in the third set, staying within three points early on. Cody utilized a cross court attack to get around Natrona's towering block.Trailing 14-12 a kill by Wilson and ace by Shaffer tied the game at 14.The game was tied again at 15, before Natrona scored three in a row. A tip by Wilson made it 18-16, but the Fillies would stay stuck at 16 for for six straight points as the Lady Mustangs set up game point. A kill by Bower ended the run but Natrona ended it with a kill to win 25-17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.